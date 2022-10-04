 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields
2022-10-04 12:27:51
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Struggles Ahead of Former Support Zone
2022-10-04 01:00:05
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC Meeting as Markets Weigh Rising Rates
2022-10-04 03:00:00
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: In Bounce-mode for Now
2022-10-04 13:00:03
Market Recap: US Equity Indices Bounce to Begin Q4
2022-10-03 20:30:11
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Extends Rally, Buoyed by Falling Yields and a Weaker Dollar
2022-10-04 10:47:23
Gold Prices May Rise Short-Term After Soft US ISM Data Crushed the US Dollar
2022-10-04 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
2022-10-04 09:30:00
British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-10-03 18:05:08
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-10-04 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Fed Rate Repricing Softens Dollar Sustaining USD/JPY Below 145
2022-10-04 07:59:06
More View more
EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields

EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields

Richard Snow, Analyst

EUR/USD News and Analysis

  • Euro benefits from softer dollar, improved risk sentiment and GBP recovery
  • EUR/USD technical hurdles that need to be overcome for bullish narrative to take hold. Longer-term outlook remains bearish
  • Risk Events: US Jolts, ISM PMI data, ADP and NFP to round up the week
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Euro Benefits from Softer Dollar, Improved Risk Sentiment and GBP Recovery

The Euro has benefitted from the recent improvement in risk sentiment and a softer dollar, as US treasury yields ease off and markets trim back expectations of the Fed’s terminal rate. The Euro’s association with ‘risk assets’ is due to its proximity to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and via the conflict-linked energy crisis ahead of the winter months.

However, looking at the EUR/USD chart, the bullish move is still contained within the longer-term bearish trend – shown by the descending channel. Prices have climbed higher but there is no indication yet that this is a long-term move. Euro fundamentals are still weak (GDP growth concerns, potential gas shortages, inflation hitting 10% for September, aggressive rate hikes and the lingering possibility of rising periphery bond spreads).

Key EUR/USD Technical Levels

The daily chart provides a clear path of challenges to the recent EUR/USD relief rally. Currently, the pair tests the 78.6% Fib retracement of the large 2000-2008 move at 0.9900. Further upside resistance appears via the 0.9954 level of prior support followed by parity which coincides with the upper bound of the descending channel. Any signs of slowing down around those key levels could be accompanied by positive US data towards the end of the week, which typically favors a return to USD strength.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The 4-hour chart reveals a test of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at the psychologically important 0.9900 level. Further upside would need to test the level of support that held up price action at 0.9954. Finally, parity remains as a very significant challenge for the pair. Euro bears looking for a return to USD strength will keep a close eye on a number of rather significant US data prints this week.

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Major Event Risk

After a disappointing ISM manufacturing PMI report, market participants will naturally look ahead to the services side of PMI data tomorrow. The services sector is the largest in the US economy and therefore the data carries a fair amount of significance. A strong beat could cut the EUR/USD run short, as the focus would likely return to Fed hikes, while a miss compounds the disappointing manufacturing figures, potentially sending yields and the dollar even lower. The ECB policy meeting accounts are likely to create some volatility especially around mentions of quantitative tightening.

Lastly, US non-farm payroll data (NFP) is expected to show a continuation of job gains with an additional 250k jobs added. The resilient jobs market has helped the Fed continue to hike rates and a sizeable beat in the expected figure could result in a hawkish repricing of the terminal rate, which has eased recently from 4.5% to under 4.4%. A hawkish repricing ought to see the dollar move higher, by extension, a move lower in EUR/USD.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-10-04 12:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
2022-10-04 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Fed Rate Repricing Softens Dollar Sustaining USD/JPY Below 145
Japanese Yen Forecast: Fed Rate Repricing Softens Dollar Sustaining USD/JPY Below 145
2022-10-04 07:59:06
Australian Dollar Tanks After RBA Hike by Only 0.25%. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Tanks After RBA Hike by Only 0.25%. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-10-04 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish