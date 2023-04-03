 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves
2023-04-03 09:31:15
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Dips as US Dollar Firms While Crude Oil Soars. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-03 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Gaps Higher on OPEC+ Output Cut Compounding Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-04-03 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Dips as US Dollar Firms While Crude Oil Soars. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-03 06:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Breaking UK News: UK Growth Revised Higher, GBP/USD Nears A Multi-Week High
2023-03-31 07:36:58
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves

EUR/USD Recovers Above the 1.0800 Handle as Sentiment Improves

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Download the Updated Q2 Forecast Now
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK

EURUSD faced selling pressure in the Asian session as a combination of dollar strength and recessionary fears dented sentiment. EURUSD has recovered since the London open with a 70 pip bounce leaving the pair trading marginally up for the day (at the time of writing) around the 1.0850 handle.

The weekend brought a surprise production cut by OPEC which has seemingly raised fears around a global recovery as well as stoked inflation fears as oil prices are expected to head higher. The move by OPEC has also helped spur on a higher probability of a 25bps hike by the Fed at its upcoming March meeting. According to the CME FedWatch Tool Markets are now pricing in a 58.9% probability of 25bp hike, up from 48.4% a day ago.

image1.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

At the back end of last week, we had some hawkish comments from Fed members as well which started a modest dollar recovery during Fridays New York Session. We heard comments from Fed policymaker Susan Collins who emphasized the need for higher rates as the Fed looks to tame inflation while policymaker Williams said he expects inflation to drop to around 3.25% in 2023, before the Fed may achieve its inflation target of 2% in 2024.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

On the economic docket for the day, we have had the final S&P PMI data from the Euro Area. The main focus will however be on the US session as we have ISM Manufacturing PMI later today as well as comments from Fed policymaker Cook which dollar bulls will be keeping a close eye on.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

The overnight rally by the US dollar has been wiped away following the London open with EURUSD trading marginally higher for the day. ISM data later may provide some impetus to the dollar but if sentiment continues to improve Euro bulls could take control, with a retest of the 1.0900 and 1.0920 resistance level a possibility. Upside still appears the most favorable path with price action and Fundamentals still supportive of EURUSD moving higher with 1.1000 a possibility.

From a technical perspective, EURUSD remains in a delicate position with the 1.0800 handle holding the key to its next move. A failure to close below the 1.0800 handle leaves euro bulls firmly in control with immediate resistance around the 1.0920 area before the key psychological 1.1000 level may come into play.

Should we see a return of the uncertainty experienced in the Asian session and record a daily candle close below the 1.0800 level, support at 1.0750 and 1.0690 may come into focus. Bear in mind this is NFP week and thus continued rangebound trade may be a possibility ahead of the Friday release.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – April 3, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Cyclical Canadian Dollar Pauses at Key Technical Level
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Cyclical Canadian Dollar Pauses at Key Technical Level
2023-04-03 07:55:12
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: Sellers Take Hold of Steering Wheel
US Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: Sellers Take Hold of Steering Wheel
2023-04-02 11:00:00
Euro Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Recovery May Continue but Upside Will Be Limited
Euro Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Recovery May Continue but Upside Will Be Limited
2023-04-01 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: Yen Looks Set for Gains in Q2
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: Yen Looks Set for Gains in Q2
2023-04-01 15:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 3, 2023