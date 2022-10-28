 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Another Rise in US PCE
2022-10-28 00:30:05
EUR/USD Pulls Back, DAX Pushes Breakout After ECB’s 75 bp Hike
2022-10-27 15:00:32
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Apple Falls in After-Hours Trading as iPhone Sales, Services Miss Estimates
2022-10-27 20:30:00
Amazon Plummets Around 20% as AWS and Sales Disappoint Expectations
2022-10-27 20:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Under Pressure on Sinking Iron Ore Prices as APAC Traders Eye Bank of Japan
2022-10-27 23:00:00
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Another Rise in US PCE

EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Another Rise in US PCE

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD falls back from a fresh monthly high (1.0094) even as the European Central Bank (ECB) implements another 75bp rate hike, and fresh data prints coming out of the US may fuel the recent decline in the exchange rate as the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Another Rise in US PCE

EUR/USD struggles to retain the advance from earlier this week as the ECB emphasizes that the Governing Council has “made substantial progress in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation,” with President Christine Lagarde and Co. showing little interest in pursuing a restrictive policy as “future policy rate decisions will continue to be data-dependent and follow a meeting-by-meeting approach.”

As a result, EUR/USD may face headwinds over the remainder of the year as the Federal Reserve plans to carry its hiking-cycle into 2023, and the update to the US PCE report may encourage the central bank to retain its existing approach in combating inflation as the core reading, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, is expected to increase to 5.2% in September from 4.9% per annum the month prior.

Another uptick in the core PCE may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement another 75bp rate hike, and EUR/USD may struggle to hold its ground ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on November 2 as the near-term recovery in the exchange rate seems to be stalling ahead of the September high (1.0198).

In turn, failure to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows may keep EUR/USD within the September range, while the recent flip in retail sentiment appears to have been short-lived as traders have been net-long the pair for most of 2022.

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) report shows 53.29% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.14 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 14.78% higher than yesterday and 8.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.33% lower than yesterday and 4.20% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as EUR/USD falls back from a fresh monthly high (1.0094), while the rise in net-short interest has done little to curb the flip in retail sentiment as 48.48% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week.

With that said, the break above the opening range for October may lead to a further recovery in EUR/USD as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but a rise in the core PCE may keep the exchange rate within the September range as the FOMC pursues a restrictive policy.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD trades to a fresh monthly high (1.0094) following the failed attempt to test the yearly low (0.9536), and the recent series of higher highs and lows may push the exchange rate back towards 1.0070 (161.8% expansion) as it holds above the 50-Day SMA (0.9888).
  • It seems as though EUR/USD will no longer respond to the negative slope in the moving average as it clears the opening range for October, but lack of momentum to hold above the indicator may keep the exchange rate within the September range.
  • Failure to hold above 1.0070 (161.8% expansion) may push EUR/USD back below the 0.9910 (78.6% retracement) to 0.9950 (50% expansion) region, with a move below the monthly low (0.9632) bringing the yearly low (0.9536) back on the radar.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?
US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?
2022-10-27 19:30:00
US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength
US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength
2022-10-27 12:40:12
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed