 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on FOMC Rate Decision
2022-09-18 03:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI at Major Support- Crude Break Could Fuel Collapse
2022-09-17 18:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key
2022-09-16 12:09:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-17 22:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-17 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-17 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Continues to Be Bearish
2022-09-17 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows
2022-09-17 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
2022-09-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Pivotal Point Ahead of Fed, BoJ Rate Decision
2022-09-18 03:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on FOMC Rate Decision

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on FOMC Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Euro Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline triggered by the stickiness in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it trades back above parity, but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to retain its current approach in combating inflation.

Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Neutral

EUR/USD consolidates after clearing the opening range for September, and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the 50-Day SMA (1.0096) as it holds above the yearly low (0.9864).

image2.png

However, EUR/USD may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to deliver another 75bp rate hike, and the committee may prepare US household and businesses for a further rise in US interest rates as “participants judged that moving to a restrictive stance of policy was required to meet the Committee's legislative mandate.”

As a result, a 75bp rate hike along with a hawkish forward guidance may produce a bearish reaction in EUR/USD as the European Central Bank (ECB) shows little interest in implementing a restrictive policy, and it remains to be seen if the fresh projections from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

image3.png

Source: FOMC

The Fed may utilize the SEP to further its commitment in combating inflation if Chairman Powell and Co. project a steeper path for US interest rates, and another upward adjustment in the interest rate dot-plot may push EUR/USD towards the yearly low (0.9864) as the FOMC sticks to its hiking-cycle.

At the same time, more of the same from Fed officials may point to a looming shift in FOMC policy as the Fed Funds rate is forecasted to peak around 4.00%, and EUR/USD may stage a larger recovery over the near-term should the central bank show a greater willingness to implement smaller rate hikes.

With that said, EUR/USD may face range-bound conditions ahead of the Fed rate decision as market participants wait for the fresh forecasts from Fed officials, but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the yearly low (0.9864) should the central bank project a steeper path for US interest rates.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Pivotal Point Ahead of Fed, BoJ Rate Decision
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Pivotal Point Ahead of Fed, BoJ Rate Decision
2022-09-18 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Fed Knights US Dollar King of the World
Australian Dollar Outlook: Fed Knights US Dollar King of the World
2022-09-18 00:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows
2022-09-17 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
2022-09-16 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed