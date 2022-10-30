 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
2022-10-30 00:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: FOMC Levels
2022-10-29 09:00:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-28 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Directional Bias Tied to Fed Monetary Policy Posture
2022-10-29 18:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecasts: Gold Eyes Trend Reversal as Silver Momentum Stalls. Where to for XAU, XAG?
2022-10-28 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Euro Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows following the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (0.9632) as the Federal Reserve is expected to implement another 75bp rate hike.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for Euro: Bearish

EUR/USD continues to pullback from a fresh monthly high (1.0094) as the ECB emphasizes that the Governing Council has “made substantial progress in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation,” and it seems as though President Christine Lagarde and Co. have little intentions of pursuing a restrictive policy as economic activity in the Euro Area is expected to weaken over “the remainder of this year and the beginning of next year.”

image2.png

In contrast, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may continue to strike a hawkish forward guidance at its next interest rate decision on November 2 as the update to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index shows another uptick in the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation.

In turn, the FOMC may maintain its approach in combating inflation as “many participants emphasized that the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action,” and the committee may show a greater willingness to carry out a highly restrictive policy as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report points to a resilient labor market.

With that said, another 75bp Fed rate hike along with a hawkish forward guidance may drag on EUR/USD, and the exchange rate may face headwinds throughout the remainder of the year as FOMC plans to carry its hiking-cycle into 2023.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Another Fed Jumbo Hike in Focus as Markets Bet on Policy Moderation
US Dollar Forecast: Another Fed Jumbo Hike in Focus as Markets Bet on Policy Moderation
2022-10-29 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Crucial CPI Data May Prompt RBA Action
Australian Dollar Outlook: Crucial CPI Data May Prompt RBA Action
2022-10-29 00:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation
US Dollar Retains Gains Despite Softer-than-Expected Core PCE Inflation
2022-10-28 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish