 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus
2022-10-21 11:30:21
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-10-21 00:30:05
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
Serious S&P 500 Trends May Wait for Next Week’s Heavy Docket, USDJPY Keeps Climbing
2022-10-21 03:45:17
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
USD/JPY Update: USDJPY Trades Above 150 as FX Intervention Looms, CPI at 3%
2022-10-21 08:40:05
More View more
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus

EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus

Zain Vawda, Analyst
  • EUR/USD Under Pressure Below 0.9850 Area.
  • Continued Dollar Strength to Keep Gains Capped.
  • ECBs Potential 75bp Hike May Not Be Enough to Prevent a New YTD Low.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Fundamental Backdrop

EUR/USD continued its indecisive nature this morning in a week that has seen the pair struggle for any clear direction. As bulls and bears continue their battle, the pair has remained relatively rangebound as a host of key data events lie ahead next week.

The pair had enjoyed a bounce since last week’s US CPI print, however the return of dollar bulls this week has seen any attempted upside move cut short. The dollar has benefitted from rising Fed funds rate expectations with markets now pricing in a peak rate of around 5%, up from 4.75% last week. This coupled with rising treasury yields has kept the dollar bid as investors still view the greenback as their preferred haven.

Currency Strength Meter

image1.png

Source: FinancialJuice

The week ahead looks likely to bring a fresh bout of volatility to the market as we have a host of key data events. The European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting is scheduled for 27 October, while no further ECB comments are expected as the central bank began its blackout period yesterday. Despite fears over a looming recession for the zone the recent inflation numbers coupled with comments from ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel, who stated inflation will likely ease gradually over the next 12 months, are not helping matters. Markets are still pricing in a 75bp hike at next week’s policy meeting which is unlikely to stop the pair from printing a new YTD low.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

EURUSD Daily Chart – October 21, 2022

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, we can see the indecision reflected in price action as after creating a lower high on the back of US CPI, the pair failed to create a higher high, finding resistance around the 0.9850 area.

The long-term descending trendline remains in play as it lines up with the 50-SMA while the price is being squeezed by a symmetrical triangle pattern which is becoming more relevant as the price dips lower. Given the amount of data events next week which could provide the catalyst for a breakout, interest and volatility in the pair will no doubt increase.

A break to the downside could see a new YTD low printed as the month draws to a close. Alternatively, an upside break will need to clear the 0.9850 area as well as the descending trendline before parity comes back into play.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Price Action

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•0.97000

•0.96320

•0.95360

Resistance Areas

•0.98500

•1.00000

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
USD/JPY Update: USDJPY Trades Above 150 as FX Intervention Looms, CPI at 3%
USD/JPY Update: USDJPY Trades Above 150 as FX Intervention Looms, CPI at 3%
2022-10-21 08:40:05
Hong Kong Dollar Peg Will Survive Stern Test by Rampant Greenback
Hong Kong Dollar Peg Will Survive Stern Test by Rampant Greenback
2022-10-21 06:30:00
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-10-21 00:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed