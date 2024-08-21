 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-20 08:00:28
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Continue to Head Higher
2024-08-15 11:00:46
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-20 08:00:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
More View More
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest

  • The US dollar is sliding lower as US rate cuts near
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD post multi-month highs
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The minutes of the last FOMC meeting are released later in today’s session and will show a more detailed picture of why the Fed decided to keep rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%. Since the July meeting, a string of data releases has pointed to growing weakness in the US economy, suggesting that the Fed will start to trim interest rates in September. Financial markets currently price in a 67.5% chance of a 25-basis point and a 32.5% chance of a 50-basis cut.

With today’s FOMC minutes already priced into the market, trader’s attention will turn to chair Powell’s appearance at this year’s Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Chair Powell is expected to acknowledge that conditions, and data, are now right for a series of interest rate cuts to start in September. Markets will be keen to see if Powell agrees with current market pricing of 100 basis points of cuts this year, or if he pushes back against current assumptions. With only three FOMC meetings left this year, 100 basis points of cuts would require a 50bp move at one of these meetings.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

The US dollar index (DXY) has moved sharply lower over the last two months as traders price in a more dovish Fed. The technical outlook for DXY remains negative with two bearish flag formations on the daily chart keeping downward pressure on the dollar.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

A graph with lines and points Description automatically generated with medium confidence

The Euro and Sterling have benefited from this weak dollar backdrop with EUR/USD and GBP/USD making fresh multi-month highs yesterday.

EUR/USD has made a strong recovery after posting a five-month low of 1.0600 in mid-April and Monday’s bullish 50-day/200-day simple moving average crossover suggests that the pair are likely to move higher in the coming weeks.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

The GBP/USD daily chart also looks positive with an unbroken series of higher lows and higher highs made since late-April. While Sterling has strengthened in its own right recently, further gains in the pair will be dictated by the US dollar outlook.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Charts usingTradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
Gold (XAU/USD) – Repeated Attempts at a Fresh All-Time High, US Retail Sales Weigh
Gold (XAU/USD) – Repeated Attempts at a Fresh All-Time High, US Retail Sales Weigh
2024-08-15 13:17:47
UK Growth Continues to Show Signs of Recovery Despite Stagnant June Print
UK Growth Continues to Show Signs of Recovery Despite Stagnant June Print
2024-08-15 08:03:35
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Aug 21, 2024