 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-20 08:00:08
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow Moves Higher & Nasdaq 100 Surges, but Nikkei 225 Lags Behind
2024-06-18 12:00:00
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-19 10:00:29
Gold Price Update: Negative Divergence Hints at Lower Prices, NFP Marked Recent Bottom
2024-06-18 16:33:28
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Hits Bank of England Target – What Now?
2024-06-19 08:10:58
BoE, Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CHF Key Levels and Scenarios to Watch
2024-06-17 14:00:30
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
More View More
EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis

  • EUR/USD – Big Jump in Weekly Longs.
  • EUR/GBP Traders Remain Long but Shorts Increase.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/USD – Mixed Outlook

According to the latest IG retail trader data, 54.49% of traders hold a net-long position, with the ratio of long to short traders at 1.20 to 1. The number of net-long traders has decreased by 0.84% compared to the previous day but has increased by 34.83% compared to last week. On the other hand, the number of net-short traders has increased by 7.36% from yesterday but has decreased by 4.00% from last week.

Our approach typically contrasts with crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are net-long suggests that EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. However, the current positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes presents a mixed trading bias for the EUR/USD pair.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP – Traders Heavily Long

The latest IG retail trader data reveals that 73.13% of traders are maintaining a net-long position, with the ratio of long to short traders standing at 2.72 to 1. While the number of net-long traders has increased by 1.73% compared to the previous day, it has decreased by 6.71% from last week. In contrast, the number of net-short traders has decreased by 3.00% from yesterday but has increased by 48.09% from last week.

Our strategy typically involves taking a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are net-long suggests that EUR/GBP prices may continue to decline. However, the positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes presents a mixed trading bias for the EUR/GBP pair.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image2.png
EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly -7% 39% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

All charts using TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Inflation Hits Bank of England Target – What Now?
UK Inflation Hits Bank of England Target – What Now?
2024-06-19 08:10:58
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
EUR/USD Fails to Capitalize on Monday's Reprieve, Downside Risks Persist
2024-06-18 10:09:19
AUD/USD Nudges Higher – RBA Leaves Policy Untouched, Discussed Hiking Rates
AUD/USD Nudges Higher – RBA Leaves Policy Untouched, Discussed Hiking Rates
2024-06-18 07:42:36
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 20, 2024