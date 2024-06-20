EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis

EUR/USD – Big Jump in Weekly Longs.

EUR/GBP Traders Remain Long but Shorts Increase.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

EUR/USD – Mixed Outlook

According to the latest IG retail trader data, 54.49% of traders hold a net-long position, with the ratio of long to short traders at 1.20 to 1. The number of net-long traders has decreased by 0.84% compared to the previous day but has increased by 34.83% compared to last week. On the other hand, the number of net-short traders has increased by 7.36% from yesterday but has decreased by 4.00% from last week.

Our approach typically contrasts with crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are net-long suggests that EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. However, the current positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes presents a mixed trading bias for the EUR/USD pair.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Recommended by Nick Cawley How to Trade EUR/USD Get My Guide

EUR/GBP – Traders Heavily Long

The latest IG retail trader data reveals that 73.13% of traders are maintaining a net-long position, with the ratio of long to short traders standing at 2.72 to 1. While the number of net-long traders has increased by 1.73% compared to the previous day, it has decreased by 6.71% from last week. In contrast, the number of net-short traders has decreased by 3.00% from yesterday but has increased by 48.09% from last week.

Our strategy typically involves taking a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are net-long suggests that EUR/GBP prices may continue to decline. However, the positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long compared to last week. This combination of current sentiment and recent changes presents a mixed trading bias for the EUR/GBP pair.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EUR/GBP Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 3% 5% 4% Weekly -7% 39% 2%

All charts using TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.