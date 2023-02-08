Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout

Ethereum (ETH/USD), Chart, and Analysis

Ethereum is pressing against multi-week resistance.

A bullish moving average crossover hints at higher prices.

Recommended by Nick Cawley Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading Get My Guide

Ethereum is pushing higher and is set to test levels last seen in mid-September last year. The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap has tried and failed, to conclusively break above the $1,680 level over the last month, but the latest test looks more promising. A series of higher lows over the last month, combined with resistance around $1,680 has produced a bullish triangle pattern which is set to be broken as we near its apex.

In addition to the bullish triangle pattern, Ethereum is also being supported by the 20-day moving average (red line) while the 50-dma is set to break above the 200-dma to form a golden cross, a closely watched bullish signal. This crossover normally suggests a longer-term bullish market set-up is in place.

A confirmed break higher would leave the September swing high at $1,789 as the first target. Above here there is only minor price action protecting $2,031.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart – February 8, 2023

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

What is your view on Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.