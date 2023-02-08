 Skip to Content
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes a Bullish Breakout

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Ethereum (ETH/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Ethereum is pressing against multi-week resistance.
  • A bullish moving average crossover hints at higher prices.
Ethereum is pushing higher and is set to test levels last seen in mid-September last year. The second largest cryptocurrency by market cap has tried and failed, to conclusively break above the $1,680 level over the last month, but the latest test looks more promising. A series of higher lows over the last month, combined with resistance around $1,680 has produced a bullish triangle pattern which is set to be broken as we near its apex.

In addition to the bullish triangle pattern, Ethereum is also being supported by the 20-day moving average (red line) while the 50-dma is set to break above the 200-dma to form a golden cross, a closely watched bullish signal. This crossover normally suggests a longer-term bullish market set-up is in place.

A confirmed break higher would leave the September swing high at $1,789 as the first target. Above here there is only minor price action protecting $2,031.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart – February 8, 2023

image1.png

What is your view on Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

