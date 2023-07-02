Equities Q3 Fundamental Outlook: Uptrend Solidifies as Fear of Missing Out Effect Sets In

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
2023-06-30 09:38:06
Euro Breaking News: German CPI Breaks Disinflationary Trend, Euro Dips
2023-06-29 12:32:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears
2023-06-30 11:00:15
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
2023-06-29 15:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
2023-06-29 18:30:00
More View More
Equities Q3 Fundamental Outlook: Uptrend Solidifies as Fear of Missing Out Effect Sets In

Equities Q3 Fundamental Outlook: Uptrend Solidifies as Fear of Missing Out Effect Sets In

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

The spectacular run in US equities looks set to spill over in the third quarter, thanks to improving overall sentiment after the raising of the US debt ceiling, reduced stress in the banking system, the resilience of the US economy, and hopes that global interest rates are peaking.

The passage of the uncertainties, including a potentially catastrophic US default and limited contagion from the regional bank failures, has led to a dramatic improvement in sentiment as reflected in the surge in demand for S&P 500 index call options, generally a way to express a bullish view.

Dramatic turnaround in sentiment

image1.png

Source data: Bloomberg; chart prepared in Microsoft Excel.

Resilient economic growth and earnings

Moreover, much of the slowdown in the economy is pronounced in the manufacturing sector. The services sector has been surprisingly resilient, which to some extent has reduced the tail risk of a hard landing. Still, the central scenario for consensus seems to indicate a mild US recession, as reflected in the upgrades to the economic assessment for the current year and downgrades in the growth outlook for 2024 on tightened financial conditions.

Price pressures have moderated in recent months, but only slowly and remain well above the central bank’s target. The US Federal Reserve is projecting two additional rate hikes in 2023 given the disappointingly slow decline in inflation, with rate cuts not seen for a couple of years. In contrast, the market is pricing in a less than 100% chance of one rate hike this year, with rate cuts starting as soon as next year.

Growth outlook and inflation trend

image2.png

Source data: Bloomberg; chart prepared in Microsoft Excel.

The market’s dovish pricing seems to be based on the perception that Fed’s inflation forecasts have lagged realized inflation, and producer price inflation and import prices are already pointing to softness in activity. Regardless, the general perception is that the bulk of rate hikes are done, enough for equity markets to cheer.

The S&P 500 index is up about 15% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is up nearly 40%. As a result, valuations are no longer cheap – both relative to history and relative to bonds (equity risk premium). According to FactSet, the forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 18.5, above the 10-year average of 17.3. The bulls, however, argue that as long as company profits stay resilient and rates don’t go through the roof, equities could grind higher.

Risks

Having said that, risks remain. (i) Over-tightening, raising the risk of a hard landing; (ii) The market’s dovish pricing converges with hawkish Fed projections, prompting a sizeable correction in asset prices; (iii) Optimistic earnings trajectory, leaving scope for disappointment – analysts expect earnings for the S&P 500 to decline in Q2-2023, but expect a rebound in Q3-2023 to 0.8% and jump to 8.2% in Q4-2023, according to FactSet; (iv) From a seasonality perspective, historically the July-September quarter tends to be the weakest for US equities.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Brent Bulls Lick Their Lips
Crude Oil Q3 Technical Forecast: Brent Bulls Lick Their Lips
2023-07-01 20:00:16
Gold Q3 Forecast: Central Bank Hawkish Outlook Spells Trouble for XAU/USD
Gold Q3 Forecast: Central Bank Hawkish Outlook Spells Trouble for XAU/USD
2023-07-01 15:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: Bullish Drivers Diminish
Euro Technical Forecast: Bullish Drivers Diminish
2023-07-01 10:00:25
Bitcoin Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Still Standing After Regulatory Woes and Higher Rates
Bitcoin Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Still Standing After Regulatory Woes and Higher Rates
2023-07-01 02:00:37
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100