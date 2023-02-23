 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
EUR/USD on a Knife Edge as Eurozone Core Inflation Ticks Higher
2023-02-23 10:35:20
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend
2023-02-23 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Wilts Toward Key Retracement As Rate Prospects Support USD
2023-02-23 12:00:45
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Depreciation Pauses as Clouds Linger. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-23 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
More View More
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings

Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Index Price Forecast:

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Futures Shake Off Hawkish Fed Minutes & Focus on Upbeat Earnings

US stock futures are experiencing modest gains as market participants digest the Fed minutes and upbeat earnings.

With the SPX and Dow Jones futures attempting to rebound, the release of positive earnings has allowed the US tech heavy Nasdaq 100 to lead the rebound in major US stock indices. After Nvidia and the cybersecurity provider Palo Alto beat earning estimates, the two companies have assisted in driving NDX back to the 12,200 mark.

For Nvidia, the upside surprise in Q4 2022 earnings and an increase in the revenue outlook from AI (artificial intelligence) technology has seen the stock rose approximately 13% until reaching a high of $235. As NVDA pulls back to the mid-February high around $230.00, a rebound in gaming has provided an additional boost for profits.

Nvidia Daily Chart

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

NVIDIA Q4 Earnings: TradingView

Meanwhile, with Palo Alto Networks looking to hold onto yesterday’s 12.5% gains, revised price targets from a number of banks and analysts has helped lift the Nasdaq.

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart highlights how a rebound off the weekly low at 12,034 has enabled a move back to psychological resistance at 12,200. With the doji candle appearing at the Wednesday close, an additional zone of support has formed around $12,122 while the January high comes in as resistance at 12,308.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

After falling to the 4,000-psych level, S&P 500 futures has tried to reverse the downtrend that has persisted since the start of the week. At the time of writing, prices are trading 0.50% higher, pushing the SPX index to 4,025. From the daily chart, the 50-day MA (moving average) has stepped in as support just below 4,000 which could provide more of a challenge for bears in the short-term.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

S&P 500 (SPX) Daily Chart

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Dow 30 Index Price Action

However, the Dow Jones has lagged behind its major counterparts, rising modestly by 0.20% (at the time of writing). While the current daily candle lingers in a narrow range, the 33,200 level has come back into play as resistance with the next barrier forming at 33,452 (prior support in December). Above that, is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 move at 33,701 which coincides with the 50-day MA (moving average).

Dow Jones Index (DJI) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

In terms of support, a retest of 33,000 could fuel bearish momentum, driving prices back toward the 78.6% retracement of the 2020 – 2022 move at 32,820.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Stock Equities Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await FOMC Minutes
US Stock Equities Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await FOMC Minutes
2023-02-22 14:59:51
European Equity Update: Strong Performers FTSE and DAX Head Lower
European Equity Update: Strong Performers FTSE and DAX Head Lower
2023-02-22 14:08:00
S&P 500 Slumps as US PMI Recovers, Economic Resilience Boosts Treasury Yields
S&P 500 Slumps as US PMI Recovers, Economic Resilience Boosts Treasury Yields
2023-02-21 15:40:00
S&P 500 Underwater but Exuberance Hasn’t Yet Cracked - What Now for Stocks?
S&P 500 Underwater but Exuberance Hasn’t Yet Cracked - What Now for Stocks?
2023-02-16 20:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023