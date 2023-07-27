 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide
2023-07-27 12:37:22
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: 25bps and Done or More Hikes in the Offing?
2023-07-27 08:00:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-26 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
Fed Hikes Rates After Short Pause, Gold and US Dollar Forge Separate Paths
2023-07-26 18:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
More View More
ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide

ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

ECB RATE DECISION:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 25bps in line with expectations while stressing that inflation is still expected to remain elevated for a longer period despite the recent declines. The Central Bank also decided to set remuneration of minimum reserves at 0%. This decision the Central Bank said will preserve effectiveness of monetary policy by maintaining the current degree of control over monetary policy stance and ensuring the full pass-through of interest rate decisions to money markets.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The ECB stated that moving forward policy rate decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target. The Central Bank confirmed that developments since the last meeting support the expectation that inflation will drop further, however the speed at which inflation is falling still remains an area of concern for the ECB.

On the APP front the ECB mentioned that the portfolio is declining at a measured and predictable pace. As concerns the PEPP, the Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the programme until at least the end of 2024.

The ECB Press Conference Begins Shortly.

***UPDATES TO FOLLOW****

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

LOOKING AHEAD

The rate hike path for the European Central Bank (ECB) has been made all the more murkier moving forward following a poor showing on the data front of late for the Euro Area. This will no doubt cause tension among policymakers with differing views on the path of monetary policy moving forward. As previously mentioned, inflation appears to be on the way down despite risks being skewed to the upside.

The policy statement left the door ajar for further hikes moving forward with the ECB stressing the length of time to bring inflation under control. The recent batch of economic indicators particularly around PMI data and bank lending surveys appearing to have very little sway at this stage. In the aftermath of the decision and ahead of the press conference markets are still pricing in further hikes this year from the ECB.

MARKET REACTION

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The initial reaction on EURGBP saw the pair spike lower before recovering some losses just ahead of the press conference. EURGBP does appear to have found support around the 0.8560 mark following a selloff in the early part of this week. Resistance on the upside remains strong around the 0.8700 handle as we have both the 100 and 200-day MAs resting there which could cap any attempted push higher.

EURUSD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD initial reaction saw a 50 pip drop as we approach the ECB press conference. The drop is surprising given the ECB haven’t completely ruled out further hikes in 2023. The bigger picture for EURUSD continues to favor bulls as long as we remain above the 1.0840 handle.

For a full technical breakdown of EURUSD CLICK HERE

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on EURUSD, with 56% of traders currently holding SHORT positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are short suggests that EURUSD may find the downside limited before price begins moving higher.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Second-Quarter GDP Growth Shatters Estimates, Boosting Yields and the Dollar
US Second-Quarter GDP Growth Shatters Estimates, Boosting Yields and the Dollar
2023-07-27 13:00:00
US Dollar Weakens Ahead of ECB decision and US Q2 GDP Data
US Dollar Weakens Ahead of ECB decision and US Q2 GDP Data
2023-07-27 10:41:15
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: 25bps and Done or More Hikes in the Offing?
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: 25bps and Done or More Hikes in the Offing?
2023-07-27 08:00:10
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023