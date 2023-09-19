 Skip to Content
Dow, Nikkei & CAC40 Edge up in Morning Trading

Dow, Nikkei & CAC40 Edge up in Morning Trading

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, CAC 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow holds above trendline support

​After Friday’s slump the index struggled to make much headway on Monday.​The 35,000 level is the barrier to any short-term upside, beyond which the highs of August towards 35,800 loom. For the moment, trendline support from the August low continues to hold, propping up the index and preventing any near-term decline.

​A close below 34,500 would be a bearish catalyst, and see the price test the early September low (34,330), then the 100-day SMA, and then the August low just above 34,000.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 4% 4%
Weekly -4% 0% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Nikkei 225 consolidates after recent surge

​After surging on Thursday last week the index has seen a loss of momentum, though it has held on to most of those gains.​As with the Dow, trendline support from the August low continues to underpin the index. It would need a close back below 33,000 to suggest that a bearish view prevails in the short term.

​Further upside targets the June highs at 34,000, once the 33,500 level has been breached on a daily close basis.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

CAC 40 fights to remain above 200-day MA

​The CAC 40 suffered a severe loss of momentum on Monday, reversing from Friday’s 7400 high.​Once more the index has seen bullish momentum fade, and a return to the 200-day SMA looks likely. This has stalled any deeper retracement since mid-August, while below this the 7100 support zone looms.

​A close above 7400 would provide a much-needed bullish catalyst, and open the way to 7508 and 7587.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

Related Articles

Asia Day Ahead: Wait-and-See in Lead-Up to Fed’s Decision, RBA Minutes in Focus
Asia Day Ahead: Wait-and-See in Lead-Up to Fed’s Decision, RBA Minutes in Focus
2023-09-19 00:30:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Look Fragile
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Look Fragile
2023-09-18 09:30:27
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Rally on Improved Sentiment​​​
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Rally on Improved Sentiment​​​
2023-09-15 09:30:33
