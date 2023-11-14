Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, CAC 40, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow breaks trendline resistance

​The price continued to gain on Monday, moving above trendline resistance from the August highs. ​This now clears the way for a possible test of the September lower high around 35,000, and then beyond this on towards the August highs at 35,660.

​After consolidating over the past week around 34,000, the buyers appear to be in charge once again. It would need a reversal back below trendline resistance and below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to suggest a new leg lower could begin.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Learn How to Trade Breakouts with our Free Guide

Recommended by IG The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading Get My Guide

​Nikkei 225 consolidates around six-week high

​Shallow trendline resistance from the June highs appears to be the index’s next target.​Having found support last week around the 100-day SMA the index has now resumed its move higher, moving above the high from the beginning of November and fighting off a revival of selling pressure on Monday.

​ ​After trendline resistance, the index targets 33,500, the September high, and then on to 34,000.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart​

Recommended by IG Top Trading Lessons Get My Guide

​CAC40 back above 50-day moving average

​The recovery goes on here, with the index once more moving above the 50-day SMA. The index is now moving through the lows of the summer around 7100, and the next target becomes the 7170 zone which acted as resistance in late September and early October.

​A failure to close above 7100 and then a drop back below 7000 might signal that a lower high is in place.

CAC40 Daily Chart

See How Changes in IG Client Sentiment Can Affect Price Action

France 40 Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.