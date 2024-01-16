 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: German Inflation Rises While Sentiment Improves
2024-01-16 10:37:15
Euro (EUR) Picking Up a Small Bid in Quiet Trade, US Markets Closed
2024-01-15 14:30:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low
2024-01-16 12:30:11
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Prior All-Time High Amid Elevated Tensions
2024-01-15 18:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs
2024-01-14 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Edges Lower After Jobs Data, USD Strength
2024-01-16 08:22:46
FX Week Ahead: GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-15 09:14:52
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead: GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-15 09:14:52
US Dollar Forecast: Reversal Possible; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-14 06:00:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low

Dow & Nasdaq 100 edge lower while Hang Seng hits new 14-month low

Article written by Christopher Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Talking Points:

  • Dow consolidation continues
  • Nasdaq 100 on the back foot
  • Hang Seng hits 14-month low
Dow Consolidation Goes on

The index continues to consolidate, with no sign yet of a fresh break to the upside.

Futures were muted in Monday’s limited trading, but there is also little indication that a more substantial pullback is at hand. If one does develop it may target the rising 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

It would take only a small bounce for the index to push to a new all-time high.

Wall Street (Dow Jones) Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, IG - compiled by Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq on the back foot

After last week’s recovery, upside progress has stalled, but the index remains within easy distance of fresh record highs.

Last week saw a brief dip towards 16,630, with buyers emerging to defend this level. Thus a close back below this may provide some short-term bearishness, towards the 50-day SMA.

Conversely, a close back above 16,980 would leave the index in fresh record territory.

US Tech 100 Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, IG - compiled by Chris Beauchamp

Hang Seng hits 14-month low

The index continues to tiptoe towards new lows in its current downtrend.

Further downside seems likely, with the break below 16,000 to a fourteen-month low bolstering the bearish view. Now it continues to eat into the gains made in November 2023, in the direction of the 2022 low around 14,620.

A close back above 16,450 is needed to suggest a fresh short-term rebound may have begun.

HS50 (Hang Seng) Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, IG - compiled by Chris Beauchamp

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 stable as Nikkei 225 Surges Ahead
FTSE 100, DAX 40 stable as Nikkei 225 Surges Ahead
2024-01-15 12:00:42
​​​FTSE 100, CAC 40 and Russell 2000 Remain under Pressure following Higher US Inflation Print​​​
​​​FTSE 100, CAC 40 and Russell 2000 Remain under Pressure following Higher US Inflation Print​​​
2024-01-12 11:30:16
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
2024-01-11 12:30:16
Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024
Hong Kong HS50
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 16, 2024