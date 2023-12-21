Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow hits an air pocket

​After the huge gains made since the end of October, yesterday’s drop came as a surprise. ​But with volumes low and newsflow almost absent, it was perhaps not surprising that some profit-taking occurred, although the price continues to hold uptrend support from the lows of October.

​A close below 37,000 could yet see a move serious pullback develop, though a rally back above 37,500 puts more record highs on the agenda.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

See how changes in daily and weekly sentiment affect price action

Wall Street Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -22% -7% -11% Weekly -26% 3% -5%

​

​Nasdaq 100 steadies after drop

​This index also suffered a drop, though it only took the price back to the levels seen earlier in the week.​This week has seen the index hit a fresh record high, and despite yesterday’s brief volatility momentum still leans towards the upside.

​A close below trendline support from the October lows could spark more selling and see the price head back toward the 16,000 area, where the price consolidated in November.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Recommended by IG The Fundamentals of Trend Trading Get My Guide

​

​Nikkei 225 stuck below 33,500

​Sellers have held back the price from making further headway above 33,500 this week.​For the moment, the price has yet to retest the 50-day SMA or rising trendline support from the December low. A close back above 33,500 means another test of the 33,900/34,000 zone could be in play.

​A close back below 32,750 would be needed to put further bearish pressure on the index.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart