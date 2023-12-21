 Skip to Content
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
US Q3 GDP Revised Lower Dragging the Dollar Index Along, Gold Rises
2023-12-21 13:57:36
Gold (XAU/USD) Price – Lining Up for a Year-End Rally if US Inflation Cooperates?
2023-12-20 12:30:29
GBP Breaking News: CPI Miss Aligns UK With Other Economies
2023-12-20 08:08:51
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow hits an air pocket

​After the huge gains made since the end of October, yesterday’s drop came as a surprise. ​But with volumes low and newsflow almost absent, it was perhaps not surprising that some profit-taking occurred, although the price continues to hold uptrend support from the lows of October.

​A close below 37,000 could yet see a move serious pullback develop, though a rally back above 37,500 puts more record highs on the agenda.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -22% -7% -11%
Weekly -26% 3% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Nasdaq 100 steadies after drop

​This index also suffered a drop, though it only took the price back to the levels seen earlier in the week.​This week has seen the index hit a fresh record high, and despite yesterday’s brief volatility momentum still leans towards the upside.

​A close below trendline support from the October lows could spark more selling and see the price head back toward the 16,000 area, where the price consolidated in November.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 stuck below 33,500

​Sellers have held back the price from making further headway above 33,500 this week.​For the moment, the price has yet to retest the 50-day SMA or rising trendline support from the December low. A close back above 33,500 means another test of the 33,900/34,000 zone could be in play.

​A close back below 32,750 would be needed to put further bearish pressure on the index.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

