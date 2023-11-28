 Skip to Content
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 - Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow rally sees slower going

​The rally has slowed in recent days, though sellers have been unable to establish control even in the short-term timeframes.​Further gains continue to target the summer 2023 highs above 35,600, while beyond this the 2022 peaks at 35,860 become the next target.

​ ​There is little sign of any retracement as yet, though a close below 35,000 and the August/September highs might put some short-term pressure on the index.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 reaches 16,000

​For the moment momentum has stalled at 16,000, with the index edging back from last week’s highs.​A bigger correction has yet to develop, though a pullback towards 15,500 could easily be envisaged. A close back below the October highs of around 15,330 might signal a more substantial drop in the short term.

​Fresh upside above 16,000 would take the index back towards the record highs of late 2021 and early 2022 at 16,630, and complete a remarkable recovery for the tech index.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 slips back towards August highs

​Here too the forward momentum of recent weeks has dissipated for the time being, and a move back below the August and September highs around 35,200 seems likely.​​Last week the index found support at 33,120, so a drop back below this might signal some additional short-term weakness is likely.

​A renewed move higher targets the June highs at 34,015, with a close above this level taking the price on towards the 1989 highs at 39,000.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

