 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Market Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Poised Ahead of Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 07:59:40
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bulls Eye Retest of 100-Day MA Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-06-12 10:30:40
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Mar 19 when Oil - US Crude traded near 66.57.
2023-06-13 04:23:33
Oil Continues its Post-OPEC+ Slide, Multi-Week Lows in Sight
2023-06-12 13:30:19
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Flirts with Support as US CPI Shapes Views Ahead of the Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 05:01:00
Gold Prices on Shaky Ground ahead of US Inflation Data and Key Fed Decision
2023-06-12 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
2023-06-13 06:38:55
GBP/USD Up, Below Recent Highs As Markets Look To Fed
2023-06-12 12:00:10
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
More View More
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article written by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and Nikkei 225 Prices, Analysis, and Charts

​​​Dow clears 34,000 again

​While this index is still lagging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in terms of overall performance, it is nonetheless showing fresh signs of strength. It has rallied above 34,000 and now sits at its highest level in six weeks.​The April and May highs around 34,150 are the next area to watch while the May peak at 34,260 also aligns with the highs reached in February.

​From there the 34,360 highs from January come into view. Buyers have had it all their own way over the past week, and it would need a reversal back below 33,500 at least to suggest that the rally has been stopped in its tracks.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart - June 13, 2023

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

​Nasdaq 100 hits new one-year high

​Against all expectations the rally in the Nasdaq 100 continues. After some brief consolidation earlier in the month a fresh push higher has resulted in a new high for the year and the highest level since April 2022.​The next big level to watch is the March 2022 high at 15,260, which also marked the high in February and was brief support back in December 2021.

​For the moment there is no sign of any slowdown or reversal developing in the index- for this to happen we would need to see a drop back below 14,300, which marked an area of support towards the end of May.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart - June 13, 2023

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Nikkei 225 at fresh multi-decade highs

​So much attention has been paid to tech stocks that the Nikkei’s surge to 30-year highs has gone relatively unnoticed. ​But this rally shows no sign of stopping either, and now the July 1990 highs at 33,170 are coming into view. Beyond this, the next big level would be the 1989 highs above 38,000.

​Short-term trendline support from early May continues to underpin the index, so a move below 31,500 would be needed to suggest some short-term weakness is in play.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart - June 13, 2023

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
S&P 500 Bull Market: What Does Historical Performance Suggests from Here?
S&P 500 Bull Market: What Does Historical Performance Suggests from Here?
2023-06-12 16:30:00
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of this week’s US inflation data and several central bank meetings.
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of this week’s US inflation data and several central bank meetings.
2023-06-12 09:30:15
Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Ahead of Next Week’s Central Bank Meetings.
Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Ahead of Next Week’s Central Bank Meetings.
2023-06-09 09:30:21
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jun 13, 2023