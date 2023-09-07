 Skip to Content
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-09-07 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Bearish Path on US Exceptionalism, Key Levels Ahead
2023-09-06 16:10:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Real Yields Continue to Cast Shadow Over Gold: XAU/USD Price Action
2023-09-07 03:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
Japanese Yen Outlook Remains Shakey as Retail Traders Remain Bearish USD/JPY
2023-09-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
2023-09-06 11:10:04
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Analysis and Charts

Dow gives back recent gains

​The index has fallen this week, dropping back below the 50-day SMA and heading towards the 100-day SMA.​It remains above the August lows, but bulls will need a close back above 34,750 to suggest that a new leg higher has begun, which might then see the index target 35,000, followed up by the late July peak at 35,640.

​​34,000 marked the low of August, so a close below this level would add to the bearish short-term view and bring the 200-day SMA into play, followed up by the June and early July low around 33,630.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 comes under pressure

​The Nasdaq 100 saw some weakness on Wednesday, and this has continued into Thursday.​In the event that these losses extend into a more sustained pullback, the price may retest the August low around 14,688, which would also see it test the 100-day SMA.

​Buyers will want to see a move back above 15,400, with a close back above 15,500 signalling fresh bullish momentum, with an initial target of the July highs around 15,900.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

CAC 40 back at 200-day moving average

​European indices have given back ground over the past week, with the CAC 40 surrendering most of the gains made in the second half of August. ​The price finds itself testing the 200-day SMA once more, as it did a month ago. If it can repeat the August feat and stage a recovery, then the 7400 level becomes an initial target.

​Continued losses bring the price into the area around 7100, which has acted as support since late May.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

