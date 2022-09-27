 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Face Record High Reading for Euro Area CPI
2022-09-27 01:00:05
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Sinks after Sterling Hit Record Low, KOSPI and Hang Seng Index at Risk Ahead
2022-09-27 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Fall Amid Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-09-26 20:10:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Double Top – Can XAU Bears Run?
2022-09-26 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
EUR/USD at Multi-Decade Lows Amid Broad USD Momentum, Sterling Crisis Weighs
2022-09-26 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-26 19:10:13
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
More View more
Dow Jones Sinks after Sterling Hit Record Low, KOSPI and Hang Seng Index at Risk Ahead

Dow Jones Sinks after Sterling Hit Record Low, KOSPI and Hang Seng Index at Risk Ahead

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, KOSPI Index, Hang Seng, Bond Markets, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures sank to start the week
  • British Pound record low boosted global monetary tightening bets
  • South Korea’s KOSPI Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at risk

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Monday’s Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Market volatility plagued Wall Street to start off the new trading week, continuing last week’s behavior. Dow Jones futures closed at the lowest since November 2020, falling 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures fell 0.53% and 1.05%, respectively. Global monetary tightening remained the key theme driving stock markets lower.

Treasury yields rallied across the board, with the 2-year yield climbing to 4.35%. The rate has rallied for 13 consecutive sessions, which is the longest winning streak since at least 1988. It continues to reflect rising hawkish Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations. This is not too surprising because last week, the markets still underpriced what the Federal Reserve signaled for interest rates in the coming years.

The move on Wall Street also followed volatility in UK-based financial assets. Overnight, the British Pound briefly touched a record low as anticipated stimulatory fiscal policy converged with restrictive monetary policy. The Bank of England opened the door to raising rates more quickly in response to the moves in Sterling, further increasing anticipated global monetary tightening.

Taking a look at the sectors within the S&P 500, real estate (-2.63%), energy (-2.57%) and utilities (-2.43%) were the worst-performing segments – see chart below. Real estate has been especially hit hard as the 30-year mortgage rate soared to 6.29%, touching the highest since 2008.

S&P 500 Sector Breakdown 9/26/2022

S&P 500 Sector Breakdown 9/26/2022

Data Source: Bloomberg, Chart Prepared by Daniel Dubrovsky

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures fell through the February 2021 low, taking out the critical 29552 – 29869 support zone. That has opened the door to extending the dominant downtrend. Immediate support appears to be the 123.6% Fibonacci extension at 28746. In the event of a turn higher, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could hold as resistance.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Following the volatility on Wall Street, Asia-Pacific stock markets could be facing a pessimistic session on Tuesday. Notable economic event is lacking, placing the focus for traders on broader sentiment. This may leave South Korea’s KOSPI Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index vulnerable.

Unconfirmed reports crossed the wires yesterday that Chinese banks were ordered to purchase stocks to help alleviate selling pressure. If such is the case, it remains to be seen how effective this could be. The outward-facing economy remains vulnerable to rising concerns about a global growth slowdown.

Top Trading Opportunities in 3Q
Top Trading Opportunities in 3Q
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

KOSPI Technical Analysis

The KOSPI index fell through the critical 2276 – 2306 support zone, closing at its lowest since July 2020. At 2217, this price was also seen back in April 2011, leaving the index unchanged for 11 years from then. A bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day SMAs formed, hinting at further losses. Key support seems to be the 100% Fibonacci extension at 2137.

KOSPI Daily Chart

KOSPI Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Hang Seng Technical Analysis

Hang Seng futures were little changed on Monday as prices left behind a Doji candlestick pattern. This is a sign of indecision. Immediate support appears to be the 100% Fibonacci extension at 17414, with resistance as the 18037 – 18312 zone. The latter was former support which can be traced back to lows from 2016.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Fall Amid Soaring US Treasury Yields
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Fall Amid Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-09-26 20:10:28
S&P 500 Chops Around Following Volatile Overnight Session
S&P 500 Chops Around Following Volatile Overnight Session
2022-09-26 16:30:42
FTSE 100 Surrenders Early Gains as Downside Pressure Intensifies
FTSE 100 Surrenders Early Gains as Downside Pressure Intensifies
2022-09-26 12:00:46
FTSE100 and DAX remain in a bearish sequence
FTSE100 and DAX remain in a bearish sequence
2022-09-23 17:00:32
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Hong Kong HS50