Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes

Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Bond Yields, Technical Analysis – Asia-Pacific Briefing:

  • Dow Jones gains as Nasdaq 100 sinks amid rising bond yields
  • This follows unexpected rate hikes from the RBA and the BoC
  • Sentiment may turn pessimistic during Thursday Asia trade
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Versus the Nasdaq 100 Amid Rising Government Bond Yields

The blue-chip-oriented Dow Jones gained cautiously on Wednesday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank 1.75% in the worst single-day drop since April 25th. In fact, the Nasdaq/Dow ratio plunged 2.02%, marking the worst 24-hour period since October 27th, which was over 7 months ago. What explains this divergent dynamic and is it a concern for sentiment going forward?

Tech’s underperformance coincided with a strong day for developed countries’ 10-year government bond yields. An average of key nations (such as the United States, Canada, and Australia) soared 3.78% on Wednesday. That was the best single-day gain since December 20th. As we were reminded last year, growth-oriented companies face increasingly difficult challenges in a rising rate climate.

The surge in government bond yields follows two key events that are related: unexpected interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada. The former was earlier this week while the latter occurred over the past 24 hours. These events served as not just a reminder that the fight against inflation is not done, but that other major central banks, such as the Fed, could yet follow.

With that in mind, the mostly pessimistic sentiment tone set by Wall Street leaves the door open to follow-through during Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session. That could place regional indices, such as Australia’s ASX 200 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index vulnerable. Sentiment may thus remain in the driver’s seat given a light economic docket over the remaining 24 hours.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

On the daily chart, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen back to the 100% Fibonacci extension level at 14271. The index remains in a clear uptrend, with the 20-day Simple Moving Average and January trendline guiding prices higher. Reversing the uptrend would thus require meaningful follow-through lower from here. Key resistance is the 123.6% level at 14852 before 15768 comes into focus.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

