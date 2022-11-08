 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
2022-11-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China's COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Reversal Attempts Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
2022-11-08 17:00:17
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Bottomed?
2022-11-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
2022-11-08 00:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher

Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE, Dow Jones Talking Points

FTSE Technical Analysis

UK FTSE 100 is trading at a crossroads after a three-week rally drove the major stock index into a wall of resistance at 7376. With a pullback from the current monthly high driving price action lower, a low bodied candle is forming on the daily chart highlighting indecision around the 7300 psychological level.

Visit DailyFX Education to Learn About Stock Market Psychology and the Key Things Every Trader Should Know

While the FTSE recovery comes under pressure, bullish momentum could be losing steam. After falling to a low of 7244.83 earlier today, the rejection of the wick and the formation of a doji muted the downward move. With prices hovering around 7300, the 14.4% Fibonacci (’20 – ’22 move) is currently providing support at prior resistance around the 7285 mark.

As technical levels contribute to establishing the direction of the underlying trend, a break of 7285 and below the 7244 could bring the 7237 Fibonacci (14.4% Fib of the ’03 – ’18) back into play. If UK equities continue to face headwinds that weigh on risk-assets, a hold below 7187 could refuel bearish momentum.

UK 100 (FTSE) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Dow Jones (DJIA) Technical Analysis

With US midterms currently underway, Dow Jones futures are on their way for its third consecutive day of gains as DJIA heads towards resistance at 33400. With risk-on sentiment driving S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow higher, further gains and a hold above 33443 may allow prices to continue to rise.

Dow Jones Futures Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

