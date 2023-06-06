 Skip to Content
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Questioned as Ranges Emerge. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-06 00:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
News
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar to Look Past Saudi Arabia Oil Cuts as WTI Fills a 4% Gap Within a Day
2023-06-05 23:00:00
News
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tame in Low Vol Environment
2023-06-06 07:55:16
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Struggle to Grind Higher as Dollar Holds Firm
2023-06-05 12:00:40
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​

​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​

Article written by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng - Analysis, Prices, and Charts

​​​

Dow Jones tries to build on Friday’s gains

​After surging on Friday the index has run into resistance around 33,800. If buyers can step in above the 50-day SMA then a more bullish view may yet prevail; indeed this might remain the case even if the price drops back towards 33,200.

​Further upside above 33,800 opens the way to 34,200 and the highs from early May, while beyond this the January and February highs around 34,345 beckon.

​​Sellers will want to see a drop back below 33,200 to set up another potential test of the 200-day SMA and the May lows around 32,600.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart - June 6, 2023

Nasdaq 100 hits new one-year high

​While other indices faltered on Monday this index made a fresh one-year high, buoyed by euphoria around AI stocks.

​​The steady gains from late April remain in place, with around 1800 points added to the index in that time. The index shows no sign of reversing or even consolidating for now. For this to occur we would need to see a drop back below 14,200 and then on below 14,000.

​​March 2022’s highs around 15,230 continue to be the next target if the index continues to make headway.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart - June 6, 2023

​Hang Seng struggles to hold gains

​The index rebounded from a six-month low last week, and may have established a new trendline from the October 2022 lows.

​However, little further upside has been seen since last week’s surge, leaving the index below the 200-day SMA. It has been able to move above 19,000 a key area of support in December 2022 and in March 2023.

​A reversal back below 18,700 might flag another potential test of trendline support from the October 2022 lows, or a drop towards last week’s lows of 18,000.

Hang Seng Daily Price Chart - June 6, 2023

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

S&P 500 at 9-Months Highs as Bulls Assert Dominance but Downside Risks Build
S&P 500 at 9-Months Highs as Bulls Assert Dominance but Downside Risks Build
2023-06-05 18:15:00
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as the Fed is no longer expected to hike rates at its June meeting.
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as the Fed is no longer expected to hike rates at its June meeting.
2023-06-05 09:40:23
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.
​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as US government agrees to raise the country’s debt ceiling.
2023-06-02 09:30:32
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
