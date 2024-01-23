 Skip to Content
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow clocks up new record

​Monday saw the index record a new record high, after doing the same at the end of last week.The consolidation of mid-December until mid-January has resolved into a move higher it appears, and fresh record highs seem to beckon.

​​Sellers will need a reversal back below the previous highs of 37,800, and then a close below the low of the trading range of the past month at 37,140.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 on a high ahead of tech earnings

​Record highs have been seen in this index over the past three sessions. ​However, the arrival of earnings this week from Netflix and Tesla, plus the rest of the ‘Magnificent 7’ next week, means that upward progress could slow. A reversal below 16,500 would be needed to suggest that a move towards the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) is in the offing.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Russell 2000 rebounds

​US small caps have enjoyed a solid recovery over the past week, having endured a sharp pullback from their December highs.​Continued gains above the psychological 2000 level put the index on course to target the highs of December once more, with the next level to watch is the March 2022 high at 2140.

​The buyers have reasserted control with the bounce from last week’s lows, so a close below 1900 would be needed to indicate a further leg down is underway.

Russell 2000 Daily Chart

Trading is all about confidence. Download our free guide guide to help you navigate the markets

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

