Dax, FTSE Step Back After UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Faces 1.05
2022-11-16 16:30:23
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps Around on OPEC+ and IEA Reports, Data and War Woes
2022-11-16 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-11-15 10:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Approaching an Important Set of Levels
2022-11-16 13:05:53
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: More of the Same?
2022-11-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
GBP Breaking News: Energy Sources Sustain Extreme UK Inflation, Highest Since 1981
2022-11-16 07:38:38
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Outlook Remains Weak Going Forward
2022-11-16 11:50:30
USD/JPY Update: Price Remains Below 100-Day MA Keeping Downside Risk in Play
2022-11-16 10:30:05
More View More
Dax, FTSE Step Back After UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981

Dax, FTSE Step Back After UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Dax, FTSE Talking Points:

  • FTSE 100 pulls back as UK inflation peaks at 11.1% (YoY).
  • Dax 40 pulls back after pulling back from 14450.
  • Recession fears intensify as energy costs remain elevated.
Advertisement

European equity futures are taking a temporary breather from their recent highs after an UK inflation hits another multi-decade high. With a stray missile from Russia crossing Poland's boarders, European indices have taken a slightly more cautious approach in today's session.

With US inflation driving price action higher over the past week, Dax 40 futures have fallen back to 14250. With support at prior resistance, Dax futures are reluctant to make any sudden moves.

Dax (German 40) Daily Chart

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

While the 14200 handle continues to hold as support, fundamental data will likely continue to drive the German index for the next few months. As discussed in previous articles, a rise above 14250 could drive prices higher, opening the door for 38.2% Fib of the 2022 move at 14576.

Failure to hold above 14200 could see a pullback towards 14052 (the 50% Fib of the above-mentioned move) and towards psychological support at 14000.

FTSE Technical Analysis

As UK inflation data highlighted the impact that gas, energy and food are having on the lower and middle-income consumers, the annual inflation rate has risen to 11.1%. While this number illustrates the rising costs that are weighing on the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 has found temporary support above another big Fibonacci zone at 7343. As the 7400 level provides key resistance, a series of wicks have been rejected by this level, paving the way for an additional move lower.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Additional Reading for Traders

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Retreats to Key Support Following Retail Sales Data
S&P 500 Retreats to Key Support Following Retail Sales Data
2022-11-16 18:00:24
S&P 500 Rebounds but Reports that Russian Missiles Landed in Poland Cap Upside
S&P 500 Rebounds but Reports that Russian Missiles Landed in Poland Cap Upside
2022-11-15 21:20:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: DXY Selloff Gains Momentum as Event Risk Slows
US Dollar Price Outlook: DXY Selloff Gains Momentum as Event Risk Slows
2022-11-15 12:45:22
S&P 500 Stalls at Resistance on Cautious Mood. Is the Stock Market Rally in Peril?
S&P 500 Stalls at Resistance on Cautious Mood. Is the Stock Market Rally in Peril?
2022-11-14 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish