DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Relative Weakness is Glaring

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
German Inflation Soars to 10% in September, EUR/USD Heads to 0.9750
2022-09-29 12:09:00
Euro Breaking News: Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment Slide Further, ECB Face Tough Balancing Act
2022-09-29 09:30:09
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent in Limbo as OPEC Meeting Draws Near
2022-09-29 07:59:27
Crude Oil Rallies with Gold Prices as Markets Entertain a Less Hawkish Fed After BoE QE
2022-09-29 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Outlook: A Bounce on the Cards?
2022-09-29 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Surge in a Comeback Rally Amid BoE’s Rescue Plan
2022-09-28 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – Gold Rally Stalling as Familiar Fears Return
2022-09-29 10:30:00
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Eerily Calm Ahead of US Session
2022-09-29 11:56:28
British Pound Bounces as BoE Buying Gilts Stems Havoc for Now. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-09-29 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
More View more
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Relative Weakness is Glaring

DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Relative Weakness is Glaring

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX is trading below major support, showing major relative weakness
  • CAC 40 not set up any more favorably, rally could offer entry
  • Watch to see if the lagging performance continues should US recovery a bit here

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Relative Weakness is Glaring

The DAX has been a global leader lower as it recently broke major support. Yesterday, we saw the S&P flush the June lows and on that likely set up for a recovery bounce from around the prior bear market lows. This is a common feature of bear markets.

The bounce in general risk appetite on a weakening dollar isn’t see as having a lasting impact until we see some real capitulation out of stocks, which we haven’t yet. The selling pressure has been heavy but hardly that demonstrating and real levels of fear.

What I will be watching for here, is a continue rebound in the U.S. stocks with the DAX (&CAC) lagging behind. This could lead to a retest for the DAX of the area around 12400 as the U.S. market recovery runs out of gas. For would-be shorts this could offer up a good risk/reward spot.

The next level of big support is seen as a low created in late 2020 at 11450.

DAX Daily Chart

A picture containing histogram Description automatically generated

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC is only sitting a short distance below old support / new resistance via the 5756/90 zone. We could see the CAC recovery that level before turning back lower given how nearby it sits. The outlook is the same overall though as is for the DAX – bounce then lower.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

CAC Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated with medium confidence

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Surge in a Comeback Rally Amid BoE’s Rescue Plan
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Surge in a Comeback Rally Amid BoE’s Rescue Plan
2022-09-28 20:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Squeeze as the Bank of England Pivots – Fed to Follow?
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Squeeze as the Bank of England Pivots – Fed to Follow?
2022-09-28 17:30:33
DAX 40 Slips Below Key 12000 Level, First Time in 21 Months
DAX 40 Slips Below Key 12000 Level, First Time in 21 Months
2022-09-28 12:11:53
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Subdued Amid Persistent Risk Off Mood
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Subdued Amid Persistent Risk Off Mood
2022-09-27 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed
France 40
Bearish