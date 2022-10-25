 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Challenging Major Resistance Ahead of ECB
2022-10-25 13:00:49
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
2022-10-24 23:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-24 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
XAU/USD Likely to Remain Rangebound Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2022-10-25 10:29:52
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA
2022-10-25 01:00:10
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound News: GBP Keenly Awaits Rishi Sunak Official Appointment and Address, Possible Cabinet Reshuffle on the Cards?
2022-10-25 07:59:11
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Eyes Ascending Triangle as Retail Traders Go Long
2022-10-25 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
Euro at Crossroads as ECB Rate Hike Looms While Crude Ponders China’s Growth Outlook
2022-10-25 05:00:00
DAX 40 Slides Back from Psychological Resistance as FTSE Recovery Stalls

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX 40 Technical Outlook

  • Dax 40 futures rejected by psychological resistance at 13000
  • GBP/USD makes modest gains after the official appointment of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
  • FTSE 100 slides despite positive earnings from UBS
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
DailyFX Analysts Share Their Q4 Trading Opportunities
GBP/USD has made modest gains in today’s session after Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new British prime minister. With the Conservative party leader reiterating his commitment to restore economic stability and confidence, a slight recovery in the Sterling and failure to push through 7000 drove FTSE 100 lower.

UK FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

With the 200-week MA (moving average) providing short-term support at 6950, the 7000 psychological level has formed a firm barrier of resistance that has continued to restrict the upside move.

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa Using TradingView

On the daily chart, the zone between 7000 and 7020 has proved to be an important zone of technical confluency. As prices continue to look for a distinctive break, the 78.6% retracement of the 2020 move is providing additional resistance at 7092 with a move higher drawing attention to another big psychological level of 7200.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa Using TradingView

FTSE 100 Price Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 6950 (200-week MA)R1: 7000
S2: 6850R2: 7092
S3: 6800R3: 7200

DAX 40 Technical Analysis

For the German Dax 40, the same levels of support and resistance discussed in yesterday’s analysis continue to hold. After a brief temporary retest of 13000, failure to maintain bullish momentum above this level allowed sellers to drive price action lower. With Dax futures currently trading around the 12847 handle, additional selling pressure could see the 12700-handle coming back into play.

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 33% -10% 8%
Weekly 17% -8% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
DAX 40 Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa Using TradingView

German Dax Price Levels

SupportResistance
S1: 12847R1: 13000
S2: 12700R2: 13200
S3: 12560R3: 13400

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

