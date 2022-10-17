Dax 40 Outlook: USD Weakness, Lower Yields Drive Stocks Higher

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-10-17 14:30:35
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action
2022-10-16 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Rallies with Fundamental Factors Likely to Cap Gains
2022-10-17 09:33:16
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rallies as UK Chancellor Announces Revised Fiscal Plans
2022-10-17 10:26:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY Soars after G7 Nations Sidestep Coordinated FX Intervention
2022-10-17 08:17:00
More View more
Dax 40 Outlook: USD Weakness, Lower Yields Drive Stocks Higher

Dax 40 Outlook: USD Weakness, Lower Yields Drive Stocks Higher

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

DAX 40 News & Analysis

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dax 40, FTSE 100, Dow Jones head higher – USD weakness & lower yields buoy gains

Dax, FTSE and Dow Jones have opened the week higher as a weaker US Dollar (USD) and lower Yields boost demand for risk assets.

With Germany 40 futures heading back towards 12,700, UK 100 is holding above 6,855 while Dow Futures retest 30,000.

Although interest rates and recession fears continue to rise, major stock indices have shrugged off recent losses as investors shift their attention to Q3 earnings.

What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earning Releases?

Dax 40 Technical Analysis

As Dax futures aim for their third consecutive week of gains, both psychological and technical levels continue to provide support and resistance for the European index. With the 12,700-psych level currently in play, the weekly CCI (commodity channel index) has risen back from oversold territory (a possible suggestion that the bears may be running out of steam).

Dax (German 40) Futures Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Meanwhile on a shorter timeframe, the daily chart below highlights the upcoming zones of confluency that may continue to assist in driving price action for the imminent move.

With the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 move providing an additional layer of resistance at 12,780, a move higher could see bulls driving prices back towards the August high of 12,847. However, if 12,700 fails to hold, a drop back towards 12,400 and below 12,000 may pave the way for another bearish move.

Dax 40 Futures Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Dax 40 Sentiment

Germany 40 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 56% 25%
Weekly -17% 9% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Further Reading

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action
2022-10-16 12:00:00
S&P 500 Stages Big Comeback; JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Citigroup Earnings Eyed
S&P 500 Stages Big Comeback; JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Citigroup Earnings Eyed
2022-10-13 20:20:39
Germany 40 (DAX) Rejects Resistance as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise
Germany 40 (DAX) Rejects Resistance as Fed Rate Hike Bets Rise
2022-10-13 14:30:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bullish