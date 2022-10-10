 Skip to content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks Further, 20-Year Low Back in Play
2022-10-10 11:00:50
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More
2022-10-10 09:38:20
Gold Price Slips on Higher Treasury Yields Boosting the US Dollar Ahead of US CPI
2022-10-10 02:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-10 14:37:11
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies as BoE Boosts Gilt Market Liquidity
2022-10-10 06:55:19
Japanese Yen Nears Record Low as US Dollar Soars on Higher Treasury Yields
2022-10-10 05:00:00
Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-10-09 06:00:00
Dax 40 Holds Ground as Energy Stocks Rise – Resistance Remains Key

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Dax 40 News & Analysis:

  • Dax 40 supported by energy stocks, but key resistance limits the upside move
  • Global equities face major systemic risk ahead of this week’s economic data
  • Dax futures remain faithful to key technical levels that may continue to provide support and resistance for the imminent move
Dax 40 Holds Ground as Bulls Aim for Critical Resistance at the 2015 High

Dax futures continue to trade been key levels of support and resistance between key Fibonacci levels of the 2020 move. After rebounding off trendline resistance at 13,970 in August, a sharp sell-off in European equities drove Dax 40 to a near-two year low of 11,829 before climbing back above the key psychological level of 12,000.

How to trade the Dax: Trading strategies and tips

With the relief rally driving the major stock index to the July 2019 high of 12,650, a temporary retest of 12,721 was accompanied by a strong retaliation from bears. As the German index retreated, the 23.6% retracement of the above-mentioned move came back into play at 12,442 before plunging to current support at 12,133 (the 50% Fib of the same move).

Dax 40 (Futures) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

The key technical levels discussed above are further highlighted on the daily chart which illustrates the zones of confluency which may hold both bulls and bears at bay.

Dax 40 (Futures) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Fundamental Data Remains Key for Equities

While dampening sentiment and higher interest rates remain a key concern for risk-assets, this week’s inflation data and the FOMC minutes remain key catalysts for global equities. If inflation comes in higher than expected or the Federal Reserve continues to reiterate its hawkish stance, Dax, FTSE & US equity indices remain at risk of further declines.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Visit DailyFX Educational Center to discover the impact of politics on global markets

For the upside move to continue, a break of the April 2015 high (12,430) and a hold above 12,443 could see prices rise back towards the next big zone of resistance at 12,650.

However, if bears continue to drive prices lower, a move lower and a break of 12,133 and 12,000 could fuel the bearish move back towards 11,829.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

