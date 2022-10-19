 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebounds Ahead of Yearly Low to Approach 50-Day SMA
2022-10-19 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as Biden Administration Considers Extreme Actions
2022-10-19 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Netflix Pops on Earnings Beat, Tesla’s Results Next. What Now for the S&P 500?
2022-10-18 20:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Prices Grind Support as XAU/USD Breakouts Brew
2022-10-18 14:30:16
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Short-term Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Bristles for Break
2022-10-18 17:30:14
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness
2022-10-19 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Marches Lower vs. US Dollar, Less So Against Chinese Yuan and Crude Oil
2022-10-19 02:00:00
More View more
DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness

DAX 40 Buoyed by Solid US Earnings Results Despite Pervasive Fed Hawkishness

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

DAX 40, Natural Gas, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Fed, USD/JPY, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • Germany’s DAX 40 is at a 1-month high with other equity indices
  • Netflix results have added to the sunny outlook and other techs may follow
  • The Fed reminded markets of their intention and might still spoil the mood
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The DAX 40 index has held recent gains as a rosier outlook for risk assets seemingly overwhelms a straight-talking Federal Reserve on further tightening of financial conditions.

European stocks have been aided by natural gas prices remaining subdued after retreating earlier in the week. The catalyst for the move appeared to be warmer weather and better than expected inventory levels in the build-up for the impending northern winter.

Wall Street saw an uptick of around 1% in the major indices on their close and futures are pointing toward another good start to their cash session later today.

Netflix reported after market and beat estimates with 2.4 million new subscribers added in the third quarter after two quarters of contraction. The stock was up 16% at one stage before easing a touch.

APAC equities were mixed with Australian and Japanese markets a touch higher while China and Hong Kong were in the red.

EUR/USD has retained recent gains with the US Dollar coming under pressure in the risk-on environment. This is despite Treasury yields continuing to rise with a couple of basis points added across the curve in Asian trade so far today. The benchmark 10-year note remains above 4.0%.

Overnight, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari reiterated his hawkish stance by saying, “if we don’t see progress in underlying inflation, or core inflation, I don’t see why I would advocate stopping at 4.5, or 4.75, or something like that.”

The Biden administration announced that they will release an extra 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to make a total of 180 million barrels. If needed, they have said that they will release more from the reserve.

They also said that they would buy back WTI oil in the US$ 67 – 72 bbl area. The WTI futures contract is edging up toward US$ 84 bbl while the Brent contract is around US$ 90.50 bbl.

USD/JPY traded at another 32-year high overnight with no sign of intervention today as the price nears 150.

After UK and European CPI figures today, Canada will see also CPI numbers and the Fed will release their Beige book later in the day. There is also a big line up of major central bankers expected to be making comments throughout the next session.

Alphabet and Tesla will be releasing their results later on.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX 40 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The DAX 40 is rallying toward potential resistance levels at the 55- and 100-day simple moving average (SMA). They are currently at 12916 and 13079 respectively.

Further up there are two descending trend lines at 13270 and 13310 that might offer resistance.

On the downside, support could be at the prior lows of 12011 and 11829.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
2022-10-18 05:00:00
British Pound Respite as US Dollar Weakens and a Possible Policy Backflip
British Pound Respite as US Dollar Weakens and a Possible Policy Backflip
2022-10-17 05:00:00
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
British Pound Backflips as Market Digests US CPI and Possible Fed Actions
2022-10-14 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bullish
Germany 40
Bullish