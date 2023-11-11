Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin Taps $38k as Ethereum ETF Sparks Rally, More Upside Ahead?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Stern Powell Keeps Pressure on Euro
2023-11-11 09:00:20
US Dollar Flies on Hawkish Powell - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2023-11-09 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Eyeing a Rebound After Slipping Below 200-Day MA
2023-11-09 19:23:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower After Fed Powell’s Warning, UST 30-Year Bond Sale Flop
2023-11-10 12:00:32
US Dollar Flies on Hawkish Powell - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2023-11-09 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: 0% Growth for UK in Q3
2023-11-10 07:31:43
Pound Update: Sterling Eases Ahead of UK GDP Report
2023-11-09 15:15:41
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
US Dollar Flies on Hawkish Powell - Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold
2023-11-09 22:30:00
More View More
Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin Taps $38k as Ethereum ETF Sparks Rally, More Upside Ahead?

Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin Taps $38k as Ethereum ETF Sparks Rally, More Upside Ahead?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

BITCOIN, ETHEREUM FORECAST:

READ MORE: Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Cryptocurrency market surged this week as news filtered through about the listing of the Ethereum Spot ETF by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. This comes after a similar move by BlackRock in regard to their iShares Spot Bitcoin ETF which was registered in Delaware 7 days before they filed an ETF application. Towards the back end of October news filtered through that the Spot Bitcoin ETF application had been an approved which sent crypto markets in a frenzy and allowing Bitcoin to convincingly break above the key $30k mark This turned out to be a hoax, but the optimism doesn’t seem to have subsided.

image1.png

Following the Delaware listing yesterday Ethereum and crypto markets in general rallied in what could be described as a potential case of “buy the rumor, sell the news”. Personally, I think this could prove to be different given the potential influx of demand should the Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs be approved. The client base who are eyeing an addition of crypto to their portfolios are likely to be long-term holders which could mean that should an approval occur the reaction in the first few days could be massive before we see a significant tail off in both volatility and demand. Of course, BlackRock are not the only asset manager waiting on approval with 12 other applications being submitted to the SEC for approval. One can see the excitement at the possibility of both ETFs being approved in the Fear and Greed Index which has hit the 70 mark up from 47 a month ago and 65 last week.

image2.png

Source: FinancialJuice

LOOKING AHEAD AT CRYPTO MARKETS, BITCOIN AND ETEHEREUM

Looking at the week ahead and one thing which has become more apparent of late is that Bitcoin and Crypto seem to be at odds with market conditions. Just looking at developments since tension broke out in the Middle East and despite risk off sentiment for quite while Bitcoin and Crypto remained largely unaffected.

The recent fluctuations in the Dollar as well have largely left Crypto unaffected as markets grapple with whether Central Banks are done on the rate hike cycle. Looking at the week ahead and one of the major events that could come to fruition is a potential 8-day window between November 9-November 17 in which all 12 US Bitcoin spot ETF filings could be approved by the SEC. This came courtesy of Bloomberg Intelligence Analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas.

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

If this is true, this could turn out to be a big week for Crypto as I expect a lot of volatility and a potential surge in price in the days that follow. Demand for Bitcoin will likely skyrocket with another beneficiary likely to be Coinbase as well. This could be a game changer for the industry as a whole and put a mainstream stamp of approval at a time when the US Congress looks to crack down further on the Crypto Industry. Just this week we heard from SEC Chair Gensler who stated that Crypto is used for illicit activities. This was ramped up in the US Congress as well, which is why the approval of the Bitcoin ETF is even more important now.

On a data front we do have US CPI and PPI data releases which could have a huge impact on the US Dollar. The question that will remain though given the recent lack of US Dollar effect on BTCUSD, is whether any significant change in the US Dollar outlook will outweigh the current optimism around the crypto industry.

image3.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Looking at the technical perspective and BTCUSD has had quite a sizeable run to the upside with very little retracement over the past month. This has seen the RSI (14) into overbought territory which could mean we are in for some form of retracement.

However, the RSI is not always accurate and there is a chance we may see another rally toward the $40k mark before we do see a pullback. Now this will all depend on the Spot Bitcoin ETF application and if any news of approval or not develops in the week ahead.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels

  • 36000
  • 34639
  • 34177

Resistance Levels

  • 37609
  • 40000
  • 42500

BTC/USD Weekly Chart – November 10, 2023

Source: TradingView

ETHEREUM

Looking at the developments in ETHUSD on a weekly timeframe and this week puts ETH on course for its best week of gains since the week starting 10 April 2023. We have however run into a key level of resistance around the 2125 handle which was the YTD high, also printed in April 2023.

ETHUSD remains within a wedge pattern that has been in play since June-July of 2022. What is of more interest to me, however, is the MAs which are about to cross over with the 50-day MA eyeing a cross above the 200-day MA. We saw this on Bitcoin before the explosion toward the $38k high this week. SO, is history going to repeat itself?

The only apprehension here is that ETHUSD is currently on its 4th successive week of gains for the first time since January 2023. Then it was followed by some consolidation over the next 4 weeks. This may be the case as well given that Spot ETF Bitcoin approval could see some market participants opt to sell ETH and pile more into Bitcoin, the Good old FOMO.

BTC/USD Daily Chart – November 10, 2023

Source: TradingView

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels

  • 106.09
  • 105.63
  • 104.28

Resistance Levels

  • 107.20
  • 108.00
  • 109.50

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/AUD Latest
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/AUD Latest
2023-11-10 16:26:13
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Break Out, USD/JPY Muted
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Break Out, USD/JPY Muted
2023-11-05 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: Euro Picks up after Markets Signal End to US Rate Hikes
Euro Forecast: Euro Picks up after Markets Signal End to US Rate Hikes
2023-11-04 17:00:23
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: BoJ Tweak Fails to Inspire but Dollar Weakness Looks Promising for USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: BoJ Tweak Fails to Inspire but Dollar Weakness Looks Promising for USD/JPY
2023-11-04 09:00:46
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023
Ethereum
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 10, 2023