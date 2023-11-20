Crypto Forecast: Will Bitcoin Have What it Takes to Break the $38k Mark?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Bid on USD Weakness as Vulnerabilities Remain
2023-11-20 13:10:22
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Starts the Week Lower, FOMC Minutes Next
2023-11-20 15:42:30
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Testing 1.2500 on US Dollar Weakness
2023-11-20 11:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
JPY Weekly Forecast: Cautious Ueda Leaves Yen Exposed
2023-11-18 01:00:04
More View More
Crypto Forecast: Will Bitcoin Have What it Takes to Break the $38k Mark?

Crypto Forecast: Will Bitcoin Have What it Takes to Break the $38k Mark?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

BITCOIN, CRYPTO KEY POINTS:

READ MORE: Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow

Bitcoin prices continue to hold the high ground but the $38k level remains a stumbling block. The rumors that an ETF approval would come by the November 17th failed to come to fruition with Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart commenting that we may not get any approval until January. Surprisingly Bitcoin has remained resilient in the face of what many perceive as the SEC looking for any reason to delay their decision.

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

BITCOIN SPOT ETF DELAY TO WEIGH ON PRICES?

We have heard comments from both sides of the spectrum with MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor once more looking like a genius. The Bitcoin enthusiast has renewed his bullish rhetoric regarding Bitcoin with Saylor claiming that a potential demand surge may be on its way. Saylor may not be wrong however, given that a ETF approval is likely to lead to a huge surge in demand. The most interesting Tweet by Saylor was his “cost of conventional thinking” one which showed the gains in both Bitcoin and the SPX since August 10 2010, the date at which MicroStrategy adopted it Bitcoin strategy. Since, Bitcoin is up a whopping 214% in comparison to the SPX growth of 31%.

Another reason cited for Bitcoin holding the high ground came about following the victory by Argentinian far right candidate Javier Milei who is a known Bitcoin enthusiast. Argentina has been grappling with runaway inflation with Milei critical of the Central Bank and traditional finance. This is also seen as a huge step for the crypto industry as it means a Bitcoin enthusiast is also a member of the G-20. Market participants may be hoping that this could lead to positive developments around crypto regulation moving forward.

Looking at the performance today and as you can see from the heat map below, many of the smaller coins are in the red today with Solana and Avalanche the biggest losers.

image1.png

Source: TradingView

READ MORE: HOW TO USE TWITTER FOR TRADERS

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

From a technical standpoint BTCUSD is interesting as it hovers just below the $38k mark. If price continues to struggle to break higher soon then a deeper retracement may be in the offing ahead of the New Year which may not be a bad thing. This would allow would be buyers a better risk to reward opportunity before the ETF decision and halving next year.

However, what we have seen of late is Crypto whales continue to hold and build their positions while the retail trading landscape has seen a slowdown of late. A lot of this is down to the tightening financial conditions globally leaving consumers with less disposable income.

BTCUSD Daily Chart, November 20, 2023.

Source: TradingView, chart prepared by Zain Vawda

Resistance levels:

  • 38000
  • 40000
  • 42500

Support levels:

  • 36200
  • 35500-35200
  • 34177

ETHUSD Daily Chart, November 20, 2023.

Source: TradingView, chart prepared by Zain Vawda

Looking at Ethereum and the weekly timeframe hints that a retracement may be incoming this week. The weekly candle closed as a bearish inside bar hinting at further downside ahead which will be invalidate with a daily candle close above the 2124 level. As long as price remains below this level we may face some selling pressure.

Price action on the daily timeframe does hint at a fresh high however, having printed a new lower high and bouncing off support provided by the 20-day MA last week. The mixed signals here will give market participants food for thought as we also have a golden cross pattern with the 50-day MA crossing above the 200-day MA at the time of writing. All in all, this is a rather mixed technical picture which does not offer a lot of clarity.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Continues, Resistance Levels Come Under Pressure
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Continues, Resistance Levels Come Under Pressure
2023-11-16 12:30:54
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Rally as Spot ETF Chatter Gets Louder
Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Rally as Spot ETF Chatter Gets Louder
2023-11-09 13:20:06
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Open Interest Surge to Ignite a Fresh Bout of Volatility?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Open Interest Surge to Ignite a Fresh Bout of Volatility?
2023-11-07 16:27:58
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Golden Cross Pattern Fails to Inspire Higher Prices, What Next?
2023-10-31 19:24:05
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Ethereum
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023