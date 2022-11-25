 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
Looking Ahead to EURUSD Activity, VIX Recharge and Key Market Data
2022-11-24 03:00:41
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
GBP/USD Rally Gains Momentum as FOMC Minutes Takes a Dovish Tilt
2022-11-24 10:30:36
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Collapsing Towards a Fresh Three-Month Low
2022-11-24 12:00:13
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash

Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash

Richard Snow, Analyst

Oil (US Crude) Analysis

  • Saudi, Iran reaffirm support of OPEC+ production cuts
  • EU nations oppose current proposed Russia oil price cap with the Dec 5th deadline fast approaching
  • US crude oil technical considerations: key zone of support acts as a tripwire for a bearish continuation but also a possible bullish bounce.
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Saudi, Iran Reaffirm Support of OPEC+ Production Cuts

On Monday the Saudi Energy Minister reaffirmed support for the OPEC+ cuts which are to continue until the end of 2023 and noted that the bloc remains ready to intervene when necessary to balance supply and demand. US Crude completed a sizeable intraday reversal as a result of the comments after pacing towards a close below the prior (Sep) yearly low.

However, rapidly rising Covid infections in major Chinese cities – which have now surpassed the country’s peak back in April this year – threatens to restrict movement in an attempt to reduce infections, weighing on future expectations of demand for the commodity. Price action appears caught up in the two competing forces (lower future supply and lower future demand), hovering above a very key level of support.

EU Nations Oppose Current Proposed Russian Oil Price Cap

Yesterday, EU nations proved to be miles apart in the assessment of an appropriate price cap for Russian seaborne oil despite the looming December 5th deadline. Poland put forward a price of $30 per barrel on the bases that it believes Russia’s production costs sit around $20, which represents a significant departure from the $65 - $70 proposed by the G7.

To make matters worse, countries like Greece Cyprus and Malta with significant interest in the shipping industry remain susceptible to Russian oil cargo obstructions, suggesting that the current price cap is too restrictive. It can be argued that a cap at the current proposed level sees only a slightly lower price for Russian oil when compared to prevailing market prices, bringing into question the effectiveness of the cap.

Oil (US Crude) Technical Analysis

Despite the rather volatile moves in oil prices, the bearish trend remains as the $77 or $77.49/50 marks become central to the direction of future direction. The $77 mark coincides with the 78.6% Fib retracement of the major 2021 – 2022 move to produce a fairly robust zone of support. Both scenarios of a bounce and rally, as well as a potential break below remain in play. To the downside, the $67 - $72 zone is a clear zone of support as this is the level the US communicated it looks to replenish SPR reserves which can lead to a retest of the $77 mark, thereafter.

A bounce off support highlights the recent candle highs around $82.50 before the 61.8% Fib retracement at $88.40 which is a fair distance away for now.

US Crude Oil Continuous Futures (CL1!) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

The weekly chart shows the significance of the longer-term level of $7749/50 which has acted as a pivot point at numerous stages in the past (circled in yellow). This level remains very much in play and can be viewed as a tripwire for either a bearish continuation or another bounce off support.

US Crude Oil Continuous Futures (CL1!) Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022