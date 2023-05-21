 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Attempts Fightback Post Powell, US Data to Come
2023-05-20 04:00:02
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing Bounce at Key Confluence Area
2023-05-18 11:05:26
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent & WTI Caught Between Supply & US Factors
2023-05-18 13:23:47
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What's Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Gold Prices Crushed by Resurgent Yields & Strong Dollar, Bullish Outlook in Peril
2023-05-18 16:35:00
Gold Prices Fall Amidst US Debt Ceiling Deal Bets, Technical Setup Shaky
2023-05-17 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Week Ahead: UK Inflation and US Debt Talks to Dominate
2023-05-19 15:00:31
GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE & Fed Battle it Out as Pound Remains on Offer
2023-05-18 08:18:47
Japanese Yen Price Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-05-18 10:00:31
AUD/USD Stuck in No Man's Land, USD/JPY Blasts Off as Bears Taken to Woodshed
2023-05-17 19:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Dims on Debt Limit & Recession Risks, Double-Top Pattern Eyed

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

CRUDE OIL FORECAST:

  • Oil prices rebound during the week, but the near-term outlook remains somewhat bearish
  • Uncertainty over crude oil demand and stalled U.S. debt ceiling negotiations create a negative backdrop for energy markets
  • The double-top pattern in WTI’s daily chart signals prices could head lower in the coming days
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Most Read: Nasdaq 100 Outlook - Bulls Dominate but Pullback Looms, Bearish Signals to Watch

Crude oil prices (as measured by West Texas Intermediate front-month futures) experienced a modest decline on Friday, settling near $71.30 per barrel, but closed higher on a weekly basis, ending a four-week losing streak that has been fueled by heightened uncertainty about the demand outlook and non-stop recession talk on Wall Street.

While the U.S. economy has remained resilient and managed to avert a recession so far, market indicators, such as the inversion of the yield curve, signal a downturn is on the way. True, the economic landscape could defy expectations and turn more positive, but recent turmoil in the banking sector has left little room for optimism, complicating the soft-landing narrative.

With the United States possessing the largest GDP worldwide, a contraction of its economy has the potential to significantly curtail global growth, resulting in a decrease in the overall demand for fossil fuels. This, in turn, could adversely impact crude prices, leading to a steep sell-off in cyclical commodities.

Related: Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?

The ongoing U.S. debt ceiling impasse is exacerbating the challenges faced by energy markets. If the federal government fails to lift the borrowing cap in time, the Treasury Department could run out of cash to pay its obligations as soon as June 1, setting the stage for a default. This scenario would have catastrophic consequences for the economy and the financial system.

It is likely that Democrats and Republicans will manage to secure a deal at the last minute, that’s the nature of politics in Washington. However, such an agreement may only come after markets have begun to convulse and experience significant turbulence.

In the current environment, oil prices could be skewed to the downside, so further losses should not be ruled out. With investor confidence fragile, conditions can turn treacherous quickly and without warning, so traders should remain vigilant and stay tuned to the news, with particular attention to the debt ceiling saga.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of technical analysis, WTI oil appears to be forging a bearish double-top formation. While the pattern is not yet complete, it may be confirmed soon if prices break below neckline support near the psychological $70.00 level. If this floor is breached, sellers may launch an attack on the $66.00 region. On further weakness, we could see a retest of the 2023 lows.

On the flip side, if prices manage to rebound from current levels, initial resistance lies at $73.80. A successful move above this barrier would invalidate the double top, opening the door for a climb toward $76.50.

CRUDE OIL PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

Crude Oil Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

