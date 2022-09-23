 Skip to content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
2022-09-22 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
2022-09-22 14:10:23
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
2022-09-23 02:00:16
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Fall Amid Mounting Growth Concerns
2022-09-22 20:30:00
2022-09-22 20:30:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
2022-09-23 07:52:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Former Support Post-Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-22 19:10:00
2022-09-22 19:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
2022-09-22 14:10:23
GBP Breaking News: BoE Defies Market Estimates with 50bps Rate Hike
2022-09-22 11:32:08
2022-09-22 11:32:08
Australian Dollar Floored by Booming US Dollar as Rate Hikes Ricochet Through Markets
2022-09-23 05:00:00
2022-09-23 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-23 03:30:00
2022-09-23 03:30:00
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Stronger USD hurts on crude oil.
  • Additional rigs may sustain downside pressure.
  • $90 mark key for weekly close.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil is trading below $90 per barrel after a slew of global interest rate hikes stemming from FOMC on Wednesday. Forward guidance from the Federal Reserve points to further monetary tightening to tackle inflation but adds to pressures on crude oil prices. The hawkish rhetoric also favors an elevated U.S. dollar and considering the traditionally inverse relationship between crude oil prices and the greenback, Brent crude may be vulnerable to additional downside.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Later today, we have some key economic data in the U.S. (see calendar below), while oil related news comes via Baker Hughes rig count data which has shown a marked increase last week (in the U.S., Canada and internationally) and anything but a decrease could leave crude oil prices depressed as supply forecasts increase.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Trade the News

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART -UNDATED

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily Brent crude price action has yesterdays long wick candle (yellow) indication following through to today with the September swing low in focus at 86.98. While it seems the psychological 90.00 level has turned resistance, we need to wait for the weekly close to give us further directional bias. A weekly close below 90.00 could point to added price weakness opening up the 85.00 support zone.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 86.98
  • 85.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on crude oil, with 77% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term bearish bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2022-09-23 07:52:00
2022-09-22 09:45:00
2022-09-22 00:30:05
2022-09-21 21:30:05
