 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
2023-04-29 06:00:10
EU Breaking News: German Economy Stagnates, EU GDP Grows Marginally
2023-04-28 09:48:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-02 01:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Forecast: As Prices Dwindle, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-05-01 23:00:00
Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause
2023-05-01 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Goes Ballistic, Pulverizes Key Fib Resistance, S&P 500 Wavers at 4,200
2023-05-01 18:45:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-04-28 11:30:05
More View More
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?

Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Eye Fed and ECB Rate Decisions. Where to for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, PMI, FDIC, OPEC+ Gap, Federal Reserve, ECB, Fibonacci – Talking Points

  • Crude oil has traded in the range so far this week on mixed data
  • Support at a Fibonacci level has been tested several times but has held so far
  • If the Fed and ECB tighten policy, will recession fears be stoked to send WTI lower?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Crude oil failed to hold onto Friday’s gains at the start of this week and is listing lower going into the Tuesday session.

A holiday-impacted trading day saw a mixed bag of data that saw sentiment sway to and fro. Markets appear poised ahead of several central bank monetary policy decisions later this week.

On Monday, Chinese manufacturing PMI came in at 49.2 for April instead of the estimated 51.4 and 51.9 prior. Non-manufacturing PMI was 56.4 rather than the 57.0 anticipated and 58.2 previously. The less-than-rosy outlook for growth in world’s second-largest economy seemed to undermine crude.

Then later on, the US manufacturing ISM for April was 47.1, beating the forecasts of 46.8 and 46.3 previously but still in contractionary territory below 50 for the diffusion index.

On a brighter note, US construction spending in March grew by 0.3% month-on-month, beating the 0.1% anticipated and the revised -0.3% prior.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that JP Morgan would be acquiring the beleaguered First Republic Bank. This appeared to lift Treasury yields along the curve and the US Dollar got a general boost across the board, undermining WTI.

The price action has consolidated since the middle of last week after filling in the gap created by the OPEC+ announcement of a cut to production of 1.1 million barrels per day that kicked in at the start of this week.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) will be meeting on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Both banks are forecast to raise rates by 25 basis points by the market. Although the tightening is anticipated, any deviation from this expectation might see volatility for crude tick higher.

Update crude oil prices can be found here.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL (WTI) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

WTI crude appears to have retreated into a range trading type environment after bouncing off the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of the move from 64.36 to 83.53 at 73.94.

That level may continue to provide support ahead of the breakpoints and prior lows in the 72.25 – 72.46 area.

On the topside, resistance could be at the recent high of 79.18. Further up, there are a series of breakpoints and previous peaks in the 82.50 – 83.50 area that may offer a resistance zone.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause
Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause
2023-05-01 15:45:00
Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
2023-04-28 15:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 2, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: May 2, 2023