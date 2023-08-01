 Skip to Content
News
Euro Area Growth Ticks Higher; EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1000
2023-07-31 09:39:33
Euro Starts off New Week at Key Support, Will EUR/USD Turn Higher Next?
2023-07-30 23:00:00
News
Wall Street Drifts Higher Overnight, RBA Meeting in Focus: Russell 2000, Hang Seng Index, Brent Crude
2023-08-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil Punches Higher as OPEC+ Cuts Bite and Economic Outlook Brightens
2023-08-01 00:30:00
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Look for Further Gains
2023-07-31 13:30:38
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Climb as Retail Traders Unwind Upside Bets
2023-07-31 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
2023-07-31 07:55:01
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
News
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-07-31 06:30:00
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
2023-07-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Punches Higher as OPEC+ Cuts Bite and Economic Outlook Brightens

Crude Oil Punches Higher as OPEC+ Cuts Bite and Economic Outlook Brightens

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Brent, OPEC+, Fed, China, RBOB Crack Spread, Backwardation – Talking Points

  • Crude oil is on the front foot going into August after an astounding July
  • OPEC+ production cuts might be having their desired effect as growth pick up
  • The structure of the WTI futures market might be saying something. Will WTI go higher?
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices streaked higher again to start the week to complete a blistering run last month that saw the WTI futures contract add 15.80% and the Brent contract gain 14.15%.

A combination of a potentially less aggressively hawkish Federal Reserve, OPEC+ cuts to production and the possibility of global growth remaining robust enough to withstand the prospects of a deep recession appear to have reassured the energy market.

The interest rate market has now ascribed only a very low probability of a tightening in monetary policy at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings through to the end of this year.

Furthermore, the market is looking for over 100 basis points of cuts by the Fed by the end of 2024.

The extension of Saudi Arabia’s production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into August was compounded by Russia announcing that they too reduce output by 500,000 bpd.

A squeeze on supply comes at a time when financial markets are clocking a more positive attitude toward the prospect of avoiding a prolonged downturn.

Earnings results for the second quarter have mostly been seen as healthy by the market and the forward-looking guidance appears to have given investors confidence. This is reflected by all the major equity indices gaining ground over the last few weeks.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Potentially lending some support to black gold is the RBOB crack spread that has been ticking up of late. The RBOB crack spread is the gauge of gasoline prices relative to crude oil prices and reflects the profit margin of refiners.

RBOB stands for reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending. It is a tradable grade of gasoline. If profitability increases for refiners, it may lead to more demand for the crude product.

Supporting the perspective of growing demand for oil has been the move up in the price of the front month WTI futures contract above the price of the contract maturing just after it.

This is known as backwardation. It might reflect an expanding need for buyers to take immediate delivery rather than wait for a longer period.

Looking forward, the American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory report and the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) weekly petroleum status reports will be watched closely for clues on shifting demand and supply.

Updated crude oil prices can be found here.

WTI CRUDE OIL, RBOB CRACK SPREAD, VOLATILITY (OVX)

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

