 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince

Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

Crude Oil (WTI) Main Talking Points:

  • US Crude still doesn’t look comfortable above $80/barrel
  • Its overall uptrend remains in place, however
  • This week will bring its share of event risk
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil prices fell initially on Tuesday, with investors apparently less-than reassured by China’s latest economic-revival plans, but they have pared losses through the European morning.

Worries about Chinese energy demand have been a problem for oil bulls for some time as the world’s number two economy struggles to regain anything like its pre-pandemic vigor. Beijing has announced its intentions to ‘transform’ its development mode, and address endemic overcapacity, but its 2024 growth target of 5% perhaps only served to remind investors that China remains in the slow lane by its own recent standards.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (the so-called ‘OPEC Plus’ group) has extended production cuts into this year’s second quarter, but that move was widely expected and didn’t affect prices much. More broadly the market remains caught between the prospect of plentiful supply from non-OPEC producers, and uncertain demand chances as the industrialized economies struggle with meager growth or, in some cases, outright recession.

Some economists think supply could tighten into next year, however, as production booms seen last year in the likes of the United Stats and Guyana won’t necessarily be repeated in 2024. Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine also put upward pressure on prices, and its notable that, despite investor wariness, the overall uptrend for US crude prices remains in place.

This week will bring plentiful economic news out of the US, culminating in Friday’s release of the official non-farm payrolls data which sent the Dollar soaring last month. Signs that the US economy continues to motor should probably be good news for the oil market but, probably only in so far as rate cuts remain on the table this year. Closer to the market, the Energy Information Administration’s snapshot of oil inventories for last week will be released on Wednesday.

US Crude Oil Technical Analysis

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The oil market is highly dependent on fundamental forces of supply and demand, geopolitics and global growth. Find out why in our 'Core Fundamental of Oil Trading' guide below:

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

The US West Texas Intermediate Benchmark is inching up towards a trading band last seen in late October and early November 2023 which bars the way back to that year’s highs.

The base of that band currently offers resistance at $80.21. Prices are hovering toward the middle of a broad uptrend band which suggests reasonable support at $74.23 and resistance at $82.69. Price moves have been smaller in recent days, however, and there are signs that the uptrend band could be narrowing, a process which might be explained by this week’s significant economic event risk.

Retracemment support comes in at $77.76, and the market will probably retain its overall bullish bias above that point,

IG’s own sentiment data finds traders extremely bullish at current levels, with fully 74% long. This is the sort of rather extreme positing which might argue for a contrarian bullish play, even if only a short-term one.

Stay up to date with the latest market news and themes driving markets by signing up to our weekly newsletter:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
2024-03-04 09:02:08
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data
2024-03-02 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Mar 5, 2024