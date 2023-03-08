 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
Euro Update: EUR/USD Remains Supported Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2023-03-07 13:00:07
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered
2023-03-07 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Knocks Back Sterling
2023-03-08 08:55:35
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Setup After Powell: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-03-08 03:00:00
New Bank of Japan Governor Likely Stuck with Kuroda’s Path
2023-03-07 06:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next

Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Powell, DOE, JOLTs Jobs Openings - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil sinks the most in 2 months after Powell’s testimony
  • WTI is eyeing DOE oil inventory data and JOLTS job openings
  • Bearish Rectangle in focus, IGCS offering bearish perspective

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil prices sank 4.08% on Tuesday, marking the worst single-day performance in 2 months. As was the case with most financial assets over the past 24 hours, oil was closely tracking the market reaction to testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee.

Long story short, Mr. Powell offered an increasingly hawkish outlook and markets began pricing in a 50-basis point rate hike as the base scenario for this month’s policy announcement. With 14 days to go, the CME FedWatch Tool is showing an almost 75% probability of a 50-bps rate hike in March.

Oil prices can be quite sensitive to interest rate expectations. After all, higher interest rates would serve to slow down the economy to combat high inflation. If that opens the door to slower growth, then that could translate into less demand for WTI.

Focusing on the remaining 24 hours, oil prices are eyeing 2 key event risks. The first is weekly DOE oil inventories. Supply is seen rising by 0.119 million barrels. The second item will be JOLTS job openings data. The latter will offer further insight into the state of the labor market amid the data-dependent Fed.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

On the daily chart, WTI seems to be trading within the boundaries of a Bearish Rectangle chart formation. The floor seems to be around 72.27 with the ceiling around 82.13. While prices remain within this pattern, the near-term technical picture may remain neutral. But, a downside breakout opens the door to an increasingly bearish outlook.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Sentiment Analysis - Bearish

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which is a contrarian indicator, about 77% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most traders are net-long, this hints price may continue falling. This is as upside exposure increased by 26.08% and 2.33% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, these figures seem to offer a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Crude Oil Sentiment Analysis - Bearish

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered
Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered
2023-03-07 19:30:00
Gold Price Falters Ahead of Fed Powell Speech – XAU/USD Drifts Lower
Gold Price Falters Ahead of Fed Powell Speech – XAU/USD Drifts Lower
2023-03-07 14:05:34
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Gold Prices Eyeing Bearish Death Cross as Traders Await Jerome Powell
Gold Prices Eyeing Bearish Death Cross as Traders Await Jerome Powell
2023-03-07 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 8, 2023