 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-05-09 15:23:28
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-05-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
Crude Oil Maintains the Gains as Markets Await US CPI. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-05-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Builds Around BoE Announcement
2023-05-09 08:04:20
Gold Fends Off Attack on $2000, USD/CAD Sinks, GBP/USD on Cusp of Epic Breakout
2023-05-08 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Crumples as Bears Reload, USD/JPY Still Licking its Wounds
2023-05-09 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-05-08 13:34:33
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish

Crude Oil Prices Rally Ahead of US Inflation Data as Retail Traders Turn Bearish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, US CPI, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Crude oil prices are on a 4-day winning streak, up over 8%
  • US eyeing replenishing SPR, eyes on inflation data ahead
  • Retail traders are also turning increasingly bearish WTI
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil prices gained for a fourth consecutive day, matching the longest winning streak since the beginning of April. Adding an extra 24 hours to this victory streak would mean the longest since early March. Since finding a recent bottom earlier this month, crude oil is up about around 8 percent.

The rally comes as the Biden administration announced it would plan to begin purchasing the commodity to replenish the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). The latter is sitting around a 40-year low in the aftermath of withdrawals that began when Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

Heading into the remaining 24 hours, all eyes will turn to April’s US CPI report. Headline inflation is seen unchanged at 5 percent y/y while the core gauge is expected to weaken slightly to 5.5% from 5.6% y/y. Further signs of sticky price pressures, coupled with last week’s healthy jobs report, could further cool near-term Federal Reserve rate cut bets.

That could dampen future demand prospects for crude oil. However, in recent days, retail traders have responded to oil’s rise by increasing their downside exposure. This can be seen by taking a look at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS).

Crude Oil Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 76% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since the majority remains biased to the upside, this hints prices may continue falling down the road. But, downside exposure has increased by 3.44% and 37.98% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning hint that the price trend may reverse higher despite overall positioning.

Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Crude Oil Daily Chart

On the daily chart, crude oil has extended a bounce off the wide 64.40 – 67.93 support zone. Near-term resistance seems to be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 75.60. Beyond that sits the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This could hold, maintaining the dominant downside focus.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
Gold Price Latest - $2,000/oz. Support Stands Firm as US Inflation Reports Near
2023-05-09 10:00:31
Gold Price Poised Ahead of US CPI as US Dollar Pauses. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Poised Ahead of US CPI as US Dollar Pauses. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-05-09 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Eyeing Further Recovery as Recession and Demand Fears Persist
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Eyeing Further Recovery as Recession and Demand Fears Persist
2023-05-07 10:00:25
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish