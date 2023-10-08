 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook
2023-10-08 07:00:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Can Q4 Sustain Oil Gains?
2023-10-07 16:00:13
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Range Trade is Alive and Well as Markets Ponder Central Bank Rate Strike
2023-10-07 13:00:36
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
2023-10-06 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook

Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Crude Oil, WTI, China – Q4 Top Trade Opportunity:

  • Crude oil prices might have ran too far in Q3
  • Chinese imports tend to be a key driver of WTI
  • Might a slowing China pressure oil prices?
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Download the complete selection of Q4 top trades
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in the Third Quarter

Have crude oil prices ran too far in the third quarter, setting the stage for disappointment in the fourth? This analysis will be based on potential Chinese demand, ignoring other factors. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, China surpassed the United States as the world’s largest crude oil importer back in 2017.

As such, you would expect Chinese oil demand to be a key driver of prices. Below is the historical relationship between overall Chinese imports and the price of crude oil since 1992. The data is quarterly, and I am analyzing changes from a year ago. Generally, it does appear to be the case that as Chinese imports rise, the price of crude oil seems to follow and vice versa (orange dots are after Covid).

The relationship is not perfect, but about 25 percent of the variation in oil prices can be explained by overall Chinese imports on average, ignoring all other factors.

Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in the Third Quarter

With that in mind, we can use this data to estimate where crude oil might go in the fourth quarter. According to median Bloomberg estimates, Chinese imports are seen contracting -1.6% in Q4, likely a sign of weakening demand amid regional economic struggles. If true, plugging this information into the model spits out an estimated -6.8% year-over-year decrease for WTI (-14.7% to +1%, 95% confidence interval).

That would be the red dot on the chart below (and the red-shaded area immediately above & below the dot). Meanwhile, the blue dot represents how crude oil was performing in Q3 as of September 13th. As you can see, WTI’s performance was better than what you would expect given the deterioration in Chinese imports. This means other factors propping up oil were likely afoot.

That said, these external factors may continue supporting crude oil ahead. The point of this analysis is to highlight that a weakening China will likely continue producing downward pressure for WTI, perhaps mitigating the extent it could rally in the next three months.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the broader picture for oil prices in Q4?
Get My Guide
 image2.png

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Fundamental Forecast: Can Q4 Sustain Oil Gains?
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Can Q4 Sustain Oil Gains?
2023-10-07 16:00:13
Gold and Silver Latest Outlooks – Treading Water as US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large
Gold and Silver Latest Outlooks – Treading Water as US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large
2023-10-05 13:30:23
Gold Price Forecast: Will US Job Data Serve to Deepen XAU/USD’s Bearish Trend?
Gold Price Forecast: Will US Job Data Serve to Deepen XAU/USD’s Bearish Trend?
2023-10-04 16:00:00
Gold on Track for Seventh Day of Declines, Silver Tests Support
Gold on Track for Seventh Day of Declines, Silver Tests Support
2023-10-03 15:13:33
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023