 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks Further, 20-Year Low Back in Play
2022-10-10 11:00:50
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Under Pressure Amid Fragile Sentiment
2022-10-10 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-11 00:30:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-10 14:37:11
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rises for Fourth Day to Push RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-10-10 21:30:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-10 20:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report

Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Fed, Russia, Ukraine, US CPI - Talking Points:

  • WTI crude oil prices sink 2.5% on Monday, falling alongside Wall Street
  • Oil focused on global growth slowdown instead of Russia-Ukraine woes
  • Geopolitics remains a wildcard before US CPI data strikes on Thursday

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil prices fell about 2.5 percent on Monday, the worst single-day performance since September 26th. This is despite an impressive almost 17% rally last week. The latter was triggered by plans from OPEC+ to reduce output in the coming months amid the decline in energy prices since earlier this year, opening the door to reduced supply.

Growth-linked crude oil was focusing on concerns about global GDP to start off the new trading week. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard spoke, reiterating the central bank’s push to fight the highest inflation in 40 years. She also highlighted the risks of easing prematurely, referencing the Fed’s actions back in the 1970s. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also spoke, offering a similar message.

The sentiment-linked commodity was also tracking a decline on Wall Street. Hawkish Fed commentary, especially in the wake of last week’s solid jobs report, continued to raise concerns about a global recession. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank over one percent, also feeling the pain of plans from the White House to continue restricting China’s access to US technology.

Escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia also seemed to do little to bolster crude oil prices. According to Bloomberg, Russia’s recent missile strikes on Kyiv were the “most intense barrage since the first days of the invasion”. This followed Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing Ukraine of blowing up a key bridge between Crimea and Russia over the weekend.

Geopolitics remains a wildcard for the commodity as WTI awaits Thursday’s US inflation report. Headline CPI is seen clocking in at 8.1% y/y in September from 8.3% prior. The core reading is estimated to rise to 6.5% y/y from 6.3%. The latter is not what the Fed wants to see. Another upside surprise in the data could easily bolster volatility in financial markets, denting crude oil prices.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

WTI crude oil prices fell back to the 90.37 inflection point over the past 24 hours. Immediate resistance remains as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 94.37. Prices are also above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), as well as the near-term rising support line from late September. A breakout under the latter two could hint at downtrend resumption. Otherwise, the August high is at 97.65.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-11 00:30:05
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on Strong US Dollar, Hawkish Fed; XAU/USD Eyes US CPI
Gold Price Outlook Bearish on Strong US Dollar, Hawkish Fed; XAU/USD Eyes US CPI
2022-10-10 17:30:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Facing Strong Fundamental Headwinds, YTD Lows in Sight Once More
2022-10-10 09:38:20
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed