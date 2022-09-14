 Skip to content
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
EUR/USD Pushes Back to Parity but Can Euro Bears Leave it Behind?
2022-09-14 14:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Amid USD Softness, Bulls Eye Key Trendline Resistance
2022-09-14 17:30:09
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 12:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
GBP Breaking News: BOE Expected to Remain Hawkish Despite UK Inflation Drop
2022-09-14 06:54:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Short-term Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Rally Vulnerable
2022-09-14 16:26:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Amid USD Softness, Bulls Eye Key Trendline Resistance

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

OIL PRICES FORECAST

  • Oil prices rally, extending their recovery that began last week
  • Technical signals are not yet overly bullish, but the situation could improve
  • Trendline resistance crossing by the $91.00 area in focus in the coming days

Most Read: Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?

Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid U.S. dollar softness in the currency market, extending their recovery that began last week after bouncing off long-term trendline support and a key Fibonacci retracement level located in the $82.00 area. At one point in the trading session, WTI crude was up about 3.4% to $90.2, its best level since September 6, but then trimmed some of those gains to trade slightly above $89.00 per barrel.

From a price action standpoint, bulls still have some reasons to be concerned. First off, oil has been making lower highs and lower lows since June, a negative sign for the commodity. At the same time, we have seen the formation of a death cross on the daily chart, a pattern typically viewed as bearish by technical analysts.

To be confident that the downward correction that has unfolded over the past few months has come to an end, we need more positive technical signals to develop. One of these, and perhaps a significant one, could come from a higher high that takes out the August peak, but we are still far from that point: one day at a time for now.

Oil Forecast
OIL KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS

In any case, oil prices seem to be approaching a pivotal resistance near the $91.00 handle after the recent advance, a ceiling created by a descending trendline in play for three months. If we see a clear move above this barrier in the coming days, breakout traders could jump back in, reinforcing upside momentum and launching an attack on the 200-day simple moving average. On further strength, the focus shifts to the August swing high at $97.66, the line in the sand that may determine the near-term trend.

On the flip side, if sellers, speculating on the weak economic outlook and increased uncertainty, resurfaced to trigger a bearish reversal, initial support sits at $85.50. If this floor is breached on weekly closing prices, the next one to watch appears around the $82.00 region, as mentioned above. If the bulls fail to defend this zone, sentiment could quickly worsen, paving the way for a pullback towards the $78.00 area.

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL CHART

WTI Oil Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

