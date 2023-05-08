 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Euro Fatiguing Heading Into an Inflation Filled Week?
2023-05-06 06:00:27
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-08 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Oil, BOE, US CPI, China Inflation
2023-05-07 16:01:00
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD Stumbles, EUR/GBP Tests Support, BoE on Tap
2023-05-06 19:00:23
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
More View More
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?

Crude Oil Price Steadies After Tumultuous Week. Where to for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Jobs, China, WTI, OPEC+, RBOB, OVX Index – Talking Points

  • Crude oil managed to lift off the lows last week, but uncertainty persists
  • OPEC+ might be looking to be more involved following prior output cuts
  • The structure of the market could be saying something, Will WTI rally?
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude oil is holding recent gains to start this week after recovering to close out last week. Some solid US jobs data lifted the market mood on Friday and several risk asset classes were boosted.

253k non-farm US jobs were added in April, well above the 160k anticipated and the revised 165k previously. The unemployment rate hit 3.4% last month, the lowest level since 1969.

Sentiment was further bolstered by Chinese tourist travel data that showed 274 million mainland domestic trips were taken over the Golden Week holiday period. This is a bright spot on what has been general market disappointment for the economic rebound on China’s reopening.

Crude oil had been under pressure for most of last week after what appeared to be a flash crash on Thursday.

The WTI futures contract traded almost 24% lower than the peak seen in April after the OPEC+ output cut announcement. It has since recovered to be down only around 14% today trading above US$ 71.

OPEC+ have said that their meeting in early June will be in person in Vienna rather than a virtual one. This has been interpreted by some pundits that it may indicate that the cartel is looking to be more active in supporting oil prices and that further output cuts might be forthcoming.

In the meantime, the monthly OPEC+ oil market report is due to be released this Thursday.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

On the downside, some structural factors might be undermining black gold with the RBOB crack spread sliding lower. The RBOB crack spread is the gauge of gasoline prices relative to crude oil prices and reflects the profit margin of refiners.

RBOB stands for reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending. It is a tradable grade of gasoline. If profitability decreases for refiners, it may lead to less demand for crude. The dip in this indicator comes despite soft EIA inventory data last week.

The crude recovery saw volatility retreat lower as measured by the OVX index. Potentially revealing that the market is comfortable with current pricing.

At the same time, the difference in price between the front two WTI futures is relatively benign and could hint toward a degree of balance in the market for now.

Update crude oil prices can be found here.

WTI CRUDE OIL, CRACK SPREAD, BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO, VOLATILITY (OVX)

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Eyeing Further Recovery as Recession and Demand Fears Persist
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Eyeing Further Recovery as Recession and Demand Fears Persist
2023-05-07 10:00:25
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: Intra-day Pullback Attempts to Halt Panic Selling
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: Intra-day Pullback Attempts to Halt Panic Selling
2023-05-04 15:32:13
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
2023-05-04 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: May 8, 2023