EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
Gold Prices Tepid Despite Lower Yields Post-CPI. Is the Bullish Case Over?
2023-05-10 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Apr 25, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-11 17:23:27
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points to 4.5%, Sterling Nudges Higher
2023-05-11 11:24:51
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?

Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, US Dollar, US Jobs, US PPI, Fed, FOMC, EIA, SPR – Talking Points

  • Crude oil found some respite on Friday after falling over 2% overnight
  • US Jobs and PPI data led to market hopes of an easing in monetary policy
  • If the Fed does decide to tilt to be accommodative, will WTI rally?
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude oil is steady at the start of trade on Friday after retreating overnight with the US Dollar finding firmer footing with the market taking some positives from US data.

Jobless claims were above estimates at 264k for last week rather than the 245k anticipated, but PPI came in at 2.3%, instead of the 2.5% expected and 2.7% previously.

The jobs data points toward an easing in the tight labour market while the PPI figures led to hopes that consumer price pressures might be softening down the track.

Both economic data points appeared to reaffirm the view that the Federal Reserve will pause in its hiking cycle at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in June.

The futures and overnight index swap (OIS) markets are pricing in a Fed cut for September despite comments overnight from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari overnight. He said that while CPI has been coming down, it remains too high.

Undermining the crude price was data released by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) on Wednesday. It showed an inventory build of 2.951 million barrels for the week ended May 5th, rather than forecasts for a drop of 917k barrels.

Earlier in the week, the White House announced that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may start to replenish stock as soon as next month. It had been tapped to deal with inflationary pressures emanating from higher energy prices as a result the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Update crude oil prices can be found here.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

WTI filed to overcome breakpoint resistance at 73.93 this week when it made a high at 73.89 on Wednesday.

Those levels may continue to offer resistance ahead a cluster of Simple Moving Averages (SMA). The 21-, 34-, 55- and 100-day daily SMAs all lie between 75.15 and 76.45.

The convergence of these SMAs could suggest further range trading for the near term.

On the downside, support might reside at the breakpoints of 66.82, 66.12 and 64.36 or further below at the prior lows of 63.64, 62.43 and

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

