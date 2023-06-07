 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
EUR/USD Tepid Amid Market Consolidation, USD/CAD Forges Bearish Double Top
2023-06-06 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?
2023-06-07 00:30:00
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
2023-06-06 19:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tame in Low Vol Environment
2023-06-06 07:55:16
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
Cable (GBP/USD) Settles into Consolidation Channel – Breakout Levels Analysed
2023-06-06 10:42:21
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-06 12:01:02
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?

Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, OPEC+, WTI, US Dollar, Saudi Arabia, API, EIA, Bollinger Bands – Talking Points

  • Crude oil leapt on OPEC+ cuts with a volatility blowout
  • It soon retreated and has settled back inside the range
  • Inventory data appears to be holding centre stage for now. Will it lift WTI?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The crude oil price digested the OPEC+ cut to production to start the week as the broader macroeconomic picture remerges as a focal point for the energy sector.

Crude raced to a 5-week peak on Monday after the weekend announcement by the oil cartel that they will reduce output again to bolster prices, after having made a similar move in early April.

Saudi Arabia Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman referred to the slash in output as a ‘Saudi lollipop’ due to his nation bearing the brunt of 1 million barrels less per day.

It seems that the price reaction does reflect a short-term sugar hit that was soon metabolised by the market. The WTI futures contract climbed off last week’s low of US$ 67.03 to trade as high as US$ 75.06 first thing Monday morning.

It has since dipped to US$ 70.13 before settling just under US$ 72.00 going into Wednesday’s trading session.

Overnight, American Petroleum Institute (API) data saw crude stockpiles drop by -1.7 million barrels for the week ended June 2nd. This was below forecasts of a 1.5-million-barrel addition and the prior week’s 5.2-million-barrel addition.

Later Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a division of the US Department of Energy (DOE), will release its change in inventories for last week. The market is looking for a 1.022-million-barrel addition after the previous week’s addition of 4.488 million barrels.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

On Thursday a Bullish Engulfing Candlestick formation was created and it was a precursor to a run higher.

As part of that price action, the WTI futures contract whip sawed either side of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. A break outside the band followed by a close back inside the band could be interpreted as an indication of a possible reversal.

The latest price action may suggest that the market might be in range trading mode for now.

Resistance might be offered at the previous peaks of 75.06, 76.92 and 79.18 ahead of a potential resistance cluster zone in the 82.50 – 83.50 area.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints and prior lows of 70.13, 67.03, 66.82, 66.12, 64.36, 63.64 and 62.43.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
2023-06-06 19:30:00
Crude Oil Price Update: Saudi’s Insist on Production Cuts at Extended OPEC Meeting
Crude Oil Price Update: Saudi’s Insist on Production Cuts at Extended OPEC Meeting
2023-06-05 16:00:42
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking to Test a Multi-Week Low as The US Dollar Picks Up a Bid
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking to Test a Multi-Week Low as The US Dollar Picks Up a Bid
2023-06-05 10:30:11
Crude Oil Price Jumps Again after OPEC+ Announced Production Cuts. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Price Jumps Again after OPEC+ Announced Production Cuts. Higher WTI?
2023-06-05 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023