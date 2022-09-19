 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
EUR/USD Dips Below Parity with Dollar Index Leading the Way
2022-09-19 09:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, FOMC, BoJ, BoE, SNB
2022-09-18 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break After Test of 2-Year Lows
2022-09-19 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP Trending Lower on UK Bank Holiday
2022-09-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
Gold Price Softens Ahead of a Busy Week with Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ Meetings
2022-09-19 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low

Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil is under pressure after failing to test the monthly high ($90.39), and crude may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($91.92) as it reverses course ahead of the moving average.

Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low

The price of oil appears to be stuck in a defined range it manages to hold above the September low ($81.20), and crude may consolidate over the remainder of the month as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revert to their prior production schedule.

It seems as though OPEC will no longer boost production in 2022 as the rising interest rate environment across advanced economies dampens the outlook for global growth, and it remains to be seen if the organization will continue to switch gears over the coming months as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) states that “in 2023, expectations for healthy global economic growth, combined with anticipated improvements in the containment of COVID-19 in China, are expected to boost oil consumption.”

As a result, OPEC may offer a steady supply especially as US production remains below pre-pandemic levels, and crude prices may face range bound conditions ahead of the next Ministerial Meeting on October 5 as expectations for robust demand are met with indications of limited supply.

With that said, the price of oil may attempt to retrace the decline from last week’s high ($90.19) as it manages to hold above the September low ($81.20), but crude may track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($91.92) as it reverses course ahead of the moving average.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil consolidates following the failed attempt to test the monthly high ($90.39), and lack of momentum to close below the $84.20 (78.6% expansion) to $84.60 (78.6% expansion) area may push crude back towards $88.10 (23.6% expansion) as it appears to be stuck in a defined range.
  • However, the price of oil may struggle to defend the monthly low ($81.20) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week, and crude may largely track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($91.92) as it seems to be reversing course ahead of the moving average.
  • Need a break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $79.80 (61.8% expansion) to bring the $76.50 (50% retracement) to $76.90 (50% retracement) area on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around $73.20 (38.2% expansion) to $74.40 (50% expansion), which lines up with the January low ($74.27).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Supply & Demand Tug of War Continues for Brent, USD Bid
Crude Oil Update: Supply & Demand Tug of War Continues for Brent, USD Bid
2022-09-19 11:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-17 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed