News
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
Euro Area Core Inflation Retreats as YoY Print Accelerates, EUR/USD Lower
2023-05-02 09:33:29
News
Crude Oil Price Punished Ahead of Fed on Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-05-03 05:00:00
Oil Prices in Freefall, On Cusp of Breakdown, USD/CAD Buoyed by Market Mayhem
2023-05-02 18:40:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
News
Gold Price Holds the High Ground as Treasury Yields Retreat. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-03 02:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD), Silver Price (XAG/USD): Attention Now Turns to the Federal Reserve
2023-05-02 11:26:17
News
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Resilient Ahead of Fed
2023-05-02 07:54:56
News
USD/JPY Hammered by Disappointing Job Openings Data as Fed Decision Looms
2023-05-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Update: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY. AUD/JPY
2023-05-02 13:29:31
Crude Oil Price Punished Ahead of Fed on Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Fed, FOMC, CAD, NOK - Talking Points

  • Crude oil has continued lower on concern of a US economic slowdown
  • US banks are still in focus with some reginal names under the pump
  • All eyes are on the Fed today. If their language is hawkish, will it sink WTI?
How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Oil
Crude oil tanked in the North American session yesterday but has steadied so far through Asian trade with the US Dollar broadly weakening going into Wednesday.

The WTI futures contract remains under US$ 72 bbl while the Brent contract has a handle of US$ 75 bbl.

Risk assets went out of favour while gold and Treasuries went higher as the mood darkened on fears that there might be more US banks with weak balance sheets.

Recession fears appear to be swirling after weak US jobs and factory orders data ahead of the Fed’s rate decision later today.

Gold is eyeing off US% 2,020 an ounce while the yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note is back under 4%.

Regional banks bore the brunt of the woes with PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp finishing down -27.8% and 15.1 % respectively.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw losses of more the 1% in the cash session, but they have steadied so far today.

Following on from the Wall Street lead, APAC equity markets that were open today are all lower. Mainland China and Japan are on holiday among others.

Sentiment was further undermined by an activist investor, Hindenburg, releasing a report questioning the financial integrity of Icahn Enterprises that knocked its share price 20% lower.

After notable declines in the oil-linked Canadian Dollar and Norwegian Krone yesterday, all G-10 currencies are slightly firmer to varying degrees against the US Dollar today.

The Federal Reserve will be centre stage today, but the full economic calendar can be viewed here.

WTI CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After filling in the gap created by the OPEC+ output cut announcement, WTI has continued lower. The price is below all period daily Simple Moving Averages (SMA) which may suggest that bearish momentum is evolving.

Support could be at the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the move from 64.36 to 83.53 at 68.46. Further down, support may lie at the previous lows of

On the topside, resistance could be at the nearby breakpoints in the 72.25 – 72.46 area, ahead of 73.93.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Slips on Soft Data Ahead of Fed and ECB Decisions. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Slips on Soft Data Ahead of Fed and ECB Decisions. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-01 04:00:00
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-27 05:00:00
Gold Price Eyes New Highs as US Dollar Wilts on Soft CPI. Will XAU/USD Rally?
Gold Price Eyes New Highs as US Dollar Wilts on Soft CPI. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2023-04-13 05:00:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
