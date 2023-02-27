Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Limps Into New Week, Looks Ahead To Eurozone CPI
2023-02-27 12:00:35
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD at Fresh 2023 Highs After Bullish Breakout, Oil Forges Bearish Pattern
2023-02-26 03:00:00
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
2023-02-24 15:00:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Resumes Where it Left Off, USD Pressing
2023-02-27 08:55:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
2023-02-24 12:00:21
More View More
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

CRUDE OIL (WTI AND UK OIL) Analysis

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Crude oil has continued to be shaken from the effects of a stronger US Dollar and higher inventories that rattled markets last week. With both UK (Brent) crude and WTI (US oil) failing to make any distinctive moves, historical technical levels have provided support and resistance for price action.

As the DXY (US Dollar index) eased back from a seven-week high, recession fears and a weaker global outlook limited offset supply concerns in Poland.

Visit theDailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

This follows an announcement over the weekend stating that Russia has halted its supply of oil to Poland. While the conflict in Ukraine remains a key catalyst for oil supply, the recent EIA inventories report showed an increase in oil inventories, contributing to the recent.

After opening above the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 2008 – 2020 move at 75.61, WTI made a slight recovery before peaking at a high of 76.82.

With the 50-day moving average forming an additional barrier of resistance, bears have been offered the opportunity to continue to drive futures lower.

WTI (CL1) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

US WTI Crude – Key Levels

SupportResistance
75.61 (88% Fibonacci 2008 high – 2020 low)77.33 (88% retracement 2022 move))
72.59 (Historical support)77.6 (50-day MA)
70.08 (2022 low)80 (Psychological level)

UK Oil (Brent) Price Action

UK crude oil (Brent) currently trading at the mid-point of the 2008 (high) – 2020 (low) move, which has yet to be violated. With lackluster momentum driving prices into a narrow range, pressure is building within the confines of a symmetrical triangle.

As bulls aim to gain traction above the 50-day moving average up ahead, the CCI (commodity channel index) has returned to the (acceptable range), after briefly testing oversold territory last week.

Brent Crude (UK Oil) Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

SupportResistance
81.77 (mid-point of the 2008 – 2020 move)82.00 (Psychological level)
80.00 (Psychological level)83.44 (50-day MA)
75.11 (December ’22 low)86.86 (Monthly high)
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
2023-02-24 15:00:22
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Face a Challenge Ahead US PCE Data
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Face a Challenge Ahead US PCE Data
2023-02-24 09:05:10
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Advertisement