 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Breakout Falters as Market Doubts Fed Commitment
2023-01-05 00:00:35
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues to Improve
2023-01-04 09:40:22
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Crude Oil Slips as US Dollar Rallies Amid Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-01-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
2023-01-04 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Recovery Remains Unclear After FOMC Minutes Keeps Inflation in Focus
2023-01-04 19:45:19
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
2023-01-04 11:00:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Will ISM and FOMC Facilitate GBP/USD Breakout?
2023-01-04 13:30:07
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-03 16:31:59
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2023-01-04 17:15:05
More View More
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?

Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, US Dollar, IMF, China, FOMC, Fed Minutes, USD/JPY, OIL/JPY – Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices found some support today after a two-day tanking
  • An IMF alarm bell and China’s economic woes are weighing on WTI
  • Fed minutes reveal their resolve to slow the economy. Will WTI make a new low?
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil priced in US Dollars ran dramatically lower again overnight despite the ‘big dollar’ registering large losses elsewhere. A notable exception was USD/JPY, which saw a decent rally to a high of 132.71 before easing.

The WTI futures contract made a high of US$ 81.50 bbl on Tuesday before collapsing 10.8% to a low of US$ 72.73 bbl on Wednesday. It has steadied back above US$ 73 so far today.

The outlook for black gold has been undermined by a perception that global growth might not be as rosy as previously thought.

Before trading started for 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva warned that a third of the world will face a recession this year, highlighting that the US, China and EU are slowing simultaneously.

Earlier this week Chinese PMI data underwhelmed amid heightened concern on the re-opening of the world’s second-largest economy.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Then last night the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes reiterated the resolute hawkish stance of the Fed in its fight against inflation.

The minutes revealed a degree of frustration from the board regarding the public perception of the committee’s reaction function in the event that higher rates are slowing the economy, but inflation remains sticky.

The market appears to think that the Fed will ease financial conditions in this scenario. The Fed is saying that this is unwarranted and could complicate its effort to restore price stability.

In addition, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari released an essay yesterday outlining his thoughts on where rates could end up in this tightening cycle.

He sees the Fed pausing at 5.4%. The market has priced in a much lower peak in rates before they ease again. Mr Kashkari thinks that rates might continue to climb above 5.4% if inflation is not under control.

The price action in WTI crude and USD/JPY has seen oil in Japanese Yen terms move lower. If both markets continue to move lower, this may alleviate energy inflation for the world’s third-largest economy and potentially provide a boost to domestic output.

WTI CRUDE OIL, USD/JPY and WTI/JPY

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2023-01-04 17:15:05
British Pound Forecast: Will ISM and FOMC Facilitate GBP/USD Breakout?
British Pound Forecast: Will ISM and FOMC Facilitate GBP/USD Breakout?
2023-01-04 13:30:07
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues to Improve
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues to Improve
2023-01-04 09:40:22
Australian Dollar Hit by US Dollar Demand Ahead of Fed Minutes. Will AUD/USD Recover?
Australian Dollar Hit by US Dollar Demand Ahead of Fed Minutes. Will AUD/USD Recover?
2023-01-04 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Last updated: Jan 5, 2023